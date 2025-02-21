"Following Shohei Ohtani's lead" - Fans shocked as Dodgers' new signing Roki Sasaki reveals sudden marriage announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki has a lot to be proud of. He has made a name for himself in this game and has signed a contract with the most feared team in the MLB.

However, that list just keeps getting longer after his announcement on Friday. The young flamethrower announced on his Instagram that he had gotten married.

With the announcement, people have instantly brought up Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani got married ahead of the 2024 season, revealing so on his Instagram, much like Sasaki.

Sasaki has also joined the same team as Ohtani and announced his signing on social media like Ohtani. Fans cannot help but say he is following in the two-way phenom's footsteps.

"Following Ohtani's lead lol" one fan posted.

"He's fulfilling the Ohtani arch" said another.

"He wanna be Shohei so bad" said another.

Other fans took the time to congratulate the young righty. They saw what Ohtani was able to do after he announced his marriage, now he has big shoes to fill.

"Congrats with your common woman, Roki!" said another.

"Yay! So happy for him!" said another.

Roki Sasaki drew quite the crowd on Wednesday at Dodgers camp

Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts - Roki Sasaki (Photo via IMAGN)

All eyes have been on Roki Sasaki since he arrived at Dodgers camp. He was one of the biggest free agents this offseason and nearly everyone is excited to see what he can do in the big leagues.

He has thrown a few bullpens already and has been impressive. He has ramped up his arm and made his first appearance for live at-bats on Wednesday.

Almost the entire organization gathered to watch Sasaki throw to big-league hitters, and he did well. He focused on his fastball and splitter, getting some whiffs on his offspeed pitch.

Sasaki went two innings before his day was done. Outside of allowing a pair of hits, he was able to keep the ball on the ground and miss barrels.

He is going to be one player fans will want to keep their eye on, but it is not just him. The Dodgers have one of the most formidable rotations the game has seen in quite some time.

Opposing teams will have to worry about Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and eventually Ohtani. It is going to be tough to score runs against this club.

