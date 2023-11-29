Forbes recognizes LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. among North America's top 30 under 30 trailblazers

At first glance, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. do not share any outward similarities. However, after significant years for both individuals, the pair has been honored with the same lofty distinction.

On Nov. 28, Forbes Magazine published its Top 30 under 30 list. The compilation honors 600 individuals under the age of 30 who have yielded significant influence over North American public life this year.

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast, was among the youngest on the list. At a mere 21 years of age, Dunne has amassed a following of tens of millions across her various social mediums. Dunne began posting pictures of her routine in 2020, and has since witnessed an explosion in her online fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Olivia Dunne is TikTok’s million-dollar tumbler. The all-American gymnast at LSU is the world’s most-followed college athlete" - Forbes

Also present on the sports section of the list was Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna. After suffering an injury that nearly ended his career in 2021, Acuna rocketed back into the limelight.

2023 saw the Venezuelan hit .337/.416/596 with a league-best OPS of 1.012. Additionally, Acuna became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and 70 RBIs, a feat that earned him the NL MVP Award.

Acuna, 25, also provided some of the best entertainment in MLB this season. His passion and willingness to push the unwritten rules of baseball has earned him a considerable following. Ronald Acuna will spend the winter playing with the Tiburones de La Guaira, a team based in his native Venezuela.

Expand Tweet

"Ronald Acuña Jr. homers in his first Venezuelan Winter League game the night he wins National League MVP." - Prospect Dugout

Olivia Dunne also has MLB connections. Earlier this summer, the gymnast announced that she was in a relationship with 6-foot-6 LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA in his final season at LSU before being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the MLB draft.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Olivia Dunne may still have their best days ahead

At the ages of 25 and 21, respectively, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Olivia Dunne have already reached the top of their respective fields. As much success as we saw, both individuals still faced challenges in 2023, such as Acuna's Braves losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, or Dunne staying that she now needs security to travel.

Regardless, cracking the 30 under 30 list is no small feat. We can only speculate on what heights will be reached next by these dynamic and talented young stars.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.