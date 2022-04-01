Former Boston Red Sox player adored by fans released by Atlanta Braves, enters free agency

The Boston Red Sox could potentially pick up their former infielder, Brock Holt. The Atlanta Braves recently released Holt to free agency, and he is sure to be targeted by multiple teams.

The former Boston Red Sox player was a fan favorite and was part of the 2018 World Series team that beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Holt has been regarded by many as a great teammate and clubhouse player. The announcement of his release comes just days before Opening Day.

Pete Abraham @PeteAbe Braves released Brock Holt today. Braves released Brock Holt today.

Brock Holt was born June 11, 1988, in Fort Worth, Texas. Holt would attend Navarro College and play baseball at Rice University. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

Holt made his Major League debut on September 1, 2012, for the Pirates. He would not last long with the Pirates, though, and was traded to the Red Sox in 2013. Holt would be a key bench/utility player while with the Red Sox. He played for the team from 2013-2019.

His best season with the Red Sox came in 2015 when he made the All-Star game. That season, Holt batted .280 with two home runs and 45 RBIs.

Following the 2019 season, Holt was a free agent and signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. He would not last a full season with the team and was released on August 26, 2020.

He would then sign with the Washington Nationals for the remainder of the 2020 season. Holt then signed with the Texas Rangers. His 2021 season was nothing special, as he hit near the Mendoza line and only appeared in 76 games.

Could Boston Red Sox reunite with Brock Holt?

Holt signed with the Atlanta Braves this offseason but was released earlier today. Could he reunite with the Boston Red Sox? One Boston analyst thinks it's a good idea.

"It's always a good idea to bring Brock Holt back." - @ Lou Merloni

This would make sense for both sides. Signing Holt to a contract gives the Red Sox more depth and options on the infield. It also gives the team a familiar face who would likely fit right in with the team.

Signing Brock Holt back to the Red Sox would be the best fit for Holt as he tries to turn his career around.

