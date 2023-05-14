If and when Shohei Ohtani does become a free agent, there will be plenty of teams interested. Only handful of teams, however, will really be capable of signing the superstar.

The 2021 American League MVP will likely be the most sought-after free agent in modern baseball. Rumors are circulating that his contract could shatter the record MLB deal, with some analysts predicting it could go as high as $500-600 million.

Considering his ability to dominate as a pitcher and a hitter, along with his value from a marketing standpoint, it’s no surprise that Ohtani could become baseball’s first $500-million man.

The San Diego Padres are reportedly one of the teams interested in pursuing Ohtani if he does become available.

Former Cy Young winner John Smoltz was recently asked about the Friars' chances of signing the Japanese phenom:

“I just don’t see how it’s possible.”

Smoltz was speaking on a recent episode of the Flippin’ Bats podcast with Ben Verlander.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation signed a one-year, $30 million extension to remain in Anaheim through the 2023 season. If he decides not to sign an extension, he will be free to test the open market.

The Padres have been highly aggressive in the market over the past few years, with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s first World Series title. Shohei Ohtani could be the missing piece for an already stacked lineup.

The San Diego Padres would have one of the highest payrolls in the majors if they sign Shohei Ohtani

Fernando Tatis Jr. congratulates Manny Machado after he scores against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park

According to Spotrac, the San Diego Padres have the third-highest payroll in the majors. Their 2023 total payroll of $245.8 million places them behind only the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

The Padres also have several high-profile players on long-term deals. They have offered lucrative deals to several of their key players in order to lock them in.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff MLB executives and agents believe Shohei Ohtani may be baseball's first $500M+ man when he enters free agency, per @Alden_Gonzalez MLB executives and agents believe Shohei Ohtani may be baseball's first $500M+ man when he enters free agency, per @Alden_Gonzalez https://t.co/s2U9b7NYP4

Manny Machado agreed to an 11-year, $350 million extension in February. Xander Bogaerts was signed to an 11-year, $280 million deal in the offseason. Fernando Tatis Jr. is three years into a 14-year, $330 million deal.

If the Padres were to splurge on a record deal for Shohei Ohtani, they could end up with one of the highest payrolls in the majors. High salaries do not guarantee success, but for a club desperate for a World Series title, gambling on Ohtani may be a risk worth taking.

