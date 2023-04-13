Shohei Ohtani is on the path to becoming the most expensive free agent in the history of baseball. Some analysts predict his next contract will be in excess of $500 million for any team hoping to secure the signature of the two-way sensation.

Since moving to the the United States in 2018, Ohtani has played his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels. He recently signed a one-year, $30 million deal that will keep him contracted to the club through the 2023 season. In the offseason, however, he could potentially become one of the most sought-after players in the game.

According to one MLB analyst, the San Diego Padres are keeping close tabs on Ohtani.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The San Diego Padres will be aggressive in their pursuit...if he reaches free agency"

In his most recent article for Forbes, contributor Bernie Plesfoff stated that the Padres hope to be in the running for baseball's most exciting player. San Diego has the funds and the roster to attract a player of Ohtani's caliber.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST HOME RUN ON THE YEAR BACK TO BACK WITH MIKE TROUT!!



SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST HOME RUN ON THE YEAR BACK TO BACK WITH MIKE TROUT!! https://t.co/C1eIn8yxfg

"SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST HOME RUN ON THE YEAR BACK TO BACK WITH MIKE TROUT!!" - Ben Verlander

If Ohtani does choose to leave Southern California, several teams will be vying to sign the 2021 American League MVP.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cleared up a significant amount of space on their payroll this offseason. For some analysts, that is a clear signal that they plan to pursue Ohtani. The Japanese star's desire to remain close to the West Coast could be a factor as well.

Los Angeles Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani won his first MVP award in 2021

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The Los Angeles Angels will be desperate to keep Shohei Ohtani in Anaheim. The organization has invested heavily in the roster over the offseason with the aim of challenging for a title this season.

Ohtani has been the team's standout player over the last few seasons.

In 2021, he recorded an impressive 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .964 OPS. He also finished with nine wins and a 3.18 ERA on the way to his first ever MVP award.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander The greatest season ever = Complete



Thank you, Shohei Ohtani



46 HR / 100 RBI / 26 SB / 9-2 W-L / 3.18 ERA / 130 IP / 156 K The greatest season ever = CompleteThank you, Shohei Ohtani46 HR / 100 RBI / 26 SB / 9-2 W-L / 3.18 ERA / 130 IP / 156 K

"The greatest season ever = Complete Thank you, Shohei Ohtani 46 HR / 100 RBI / 26 SB / 9-2 W-L / 3.18 ERA / 130 IP / 156 K" - Ben Verlander

The following year, he continued his stellar form. He finished with a phenomenal 2.33 ERA and a 15-9 record. On the offensive side, he recorded 34 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani continues to shock baseball fans around the globe with his exceptional abilities. No other player dominates on the offensive or defensive side the way he does. It is hard to put a number on what he is worth to an MLB franchise, but Ohtani won't come cheap. The San Diego Padres will likely face stiff competition for his signature.

Poll : 0 votes