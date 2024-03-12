Former Mariners star Justin Upton's rustic Flagstaff mansion hits market at $5,000,000 ft. grand stone fireplace & marble island

Justin Upton has been a free agent since 2022, when he departed the Seattle Mariners. While the 36-year-old has had a long stint in the MLB, it feels like the sun might have set on the four-time All-Star's playing career.

Upton is looking to part with his property in Flagstaff, Arizona, and has listed it for $5 million, after purchasing it for $4.5 million two years ago. The five-bed, 4.5-bathroom mansion spans over 4,700 square feet and overlooks the Pine Canyon Golf Course.

The property has an open plan, allowing for a spacious, combined living room and kitchen, which features a marble island as well as a wine fridge. There's a rustic stone fireplace and through a sliding door, an expansive decking area.

When Justin Upton shone with the San Diego Padres

Justin Upton was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the San Diego Padres in late 2014 and transitioned seamlessly into his new team.

Upton was the only Padre to be named an All-Star that year, and recorded 85 runs, 136 hits and 26 home runs, and 81 RBIs, batting at a .251 average. He also stole 19 bases.

Speaking to MLB Network after his third All-Star selection in 2015, the outfielder joked about the weather in San Diego:

“You know, it’s rough. It’s rough having to play in that weather every day. But it’s been good. It’s a great clubhouse and the guys have been fantastic; everyone’s made me feel welcome down there.”

Upton reflected on the changing nature of the game and how he tried to stay consistent in his approach:

“The game’s different,” said Upton. “Teams have different ideas of what will make them successful, and it changes how things work. You just try to play the same game every time so that you can be successful individually.”

Justin Upton left the Padres to become a free agent and signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2016. While it feels his MLB career is at an end, Upton is yet to make an announcement regarding retirement.

