Former Mets outfielder and World Series champion Lenny Dykstra suffers stroke, per reports

Former World Series champion and an ace OF for the Mets and Phillies, Lenny Dykstra, has suffered a stroke, per reports. Social media users were initially made aware of Dykstra's health problems when "Dolan's Bar," a Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, establishment, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the former MLB player had suffered a "mini-stroke" and that his family was with him.

"He is in good spirits, he’s doing decently and we just wanted to let him know our thoughts and prayers are with him," said owner Patrick PJ Dolan.

Lenny Dykstra, 61, spent major portions of his first five seasons in the MLB with the Mets from 1985 until June 18, 1989, before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was essential to the Mets' 1986 World Series victory.

During his tenure in Philadelphia, Dykstra received three All-Star nods and was awarded a Silver Slugger in 1993. Over his career, he hit .285 with 81 home runs and 285 stolen bases before he hung up his cleats in 1996.

1993 was his best season in Philadelphia. Lenny Dykstra, popularly known as "Nails," batted .305 and led the National League in hits (194), walks (129) and runs (143) as the Phillies won the NL pennant.

He was an NL All-Star and lost to the San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds in the MVP voting by a slim margin of votes. In the World Series, Dykstra also had a fantastic performance, hitting .348 with four home runs, eight RBIs, and nine runs scored against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lenny Dykstra was an integral part of the 1986 Mets roster, which re-wrote history by claiming the Fall Classic that year

During the Mets' 1986 World Series run, Lenny Dykstra was a key player on a revamped New York roster. He is remembered for one of his career's largest home runs, which he hit in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Houston Astros.

In addition to helping the Mets rally after going down 2-0 to start the series, his leadoff home run in Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox helped them win the championship and earn bragging rights in a fiercely competitive Game Seven that saw them defeat Boston 8-5.

Lenny Dykstra has battled alcohol and drug addiction and has had intermittent legal issues since retiring from MLB.

In Linden, New Jersey, Municipal Court in 2019, Dykstra entered a guilty plea to three zoning summons and a housing summons about operating an unauthorised rooming house on his single-family Stockton Circle property. In addition to that, Dykstra was also sentenced to three years in prison for grand theft in 2012.

