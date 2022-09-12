"My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers" - Former MLB pitcher dies in a road accident on his way to Manhattan's September 11 memorial ceremony

Former MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro was killed in a road accident on his way to Manhattan’s 9/11 service on Sunday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey cop was assigned to be present for the memorial in Manhattan when the incident occurred. The department produced a statement to USA TODAY saying:

"The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of the agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service."

New Jersey State Police added that the incident occurred when a Toyota RAV4 was moving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson Bay Extension East around 4:25 a.m. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Henry A. Plazas, 30 was also killed in the fatal collision.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues. He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues. https://t.co/NjleyAhZxI

Varvaro spent six seasons as a pitcher in the MLB representing the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox in his career. The 37-year old retired from the sport in 2016, before joining the police force soon after. He is survived by his wife, Kerry, and four children.

St. John’s coach Mike Hampton coached Varvaro for three seasons as an assistant there. Upon hearing the tragic news, he told The Associated Press:

"My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers."

Anthony Varvaro's introduction to the MLB

Varvaro was drafted by Seattle in the 12th round during the 2005 MLB season. He played for the Mariners in 2010, later signing for the Atlanta Braves in 2011. He spent four years with the Braves, after which he was traded to the Red Sox in late 2014.

Varvaro made his debut on September 24, 2010, for the Seattle Mariners

A year later, the Chicago Cubs signed him off waivers before returning to Boston due to an elbow injury resulting in surgery. Varvaro pitched 183⅔ innings in 166 games, with a 3.23 ERA, 150 strikeouts and one save.

In 2016, he decided to retire from the sport before joining the police force, where he was assigned to patrol until 2021. He was thereafter transferred to the Port Authority Police Academy as an instructor.

A native of Staten Island, Varvaro attended St. John's University, after which he played collegiate summer baseball with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League, prior to his entry to the MLB.

