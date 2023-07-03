Count Yasiel Puig among those who are not a fan of the new decisions being made for Twitter. Elon Musk recently implemented a rate limit that has most users upset. It limits the amount of posts that can be seen by an account, which is like an internally imposed time limit on the site.

Puig said:

"@elonmusk I love you bro but you dids to Twitter what @mlb do to me. No one knows what we are supposed to do now. Let’s do good things for kids insteads. [Call] me. #charity We are all humans and life is for connecting with others or we lose our humanness."

He followed it up by quoting his own tweet and saying:

"Rate limit. Is this Cuba?"

Puig compared the decision to the regime in Cuba, where he is from. It's often considered one of the most oppressive governments in the world and Puig is likening what Musk has done to it.

Yasiel Puig @YasielPuig Look like Cuba food markets. I swims faster than a shark to get away from those 🤦🏾‍♂️ #tryagain Look like Cuba food markets. I swims faster than a shark to get away from those 🤦🏾‍♂️#tryagain https://t.co/SiIZifMbsV

What the rate limit does is limit users to 600 posts a day. If they subscribe to Twitter Blue and earn a check mark (or accounts that have check marks on their own), they can see 6,000 posts a day. New accounts that were recently made have a limit of 300 posts.

600 posts is very easy to reach. If a user spent half an hour scrolling on the app, they would easily surpass that. Now, once that happens, errors occur and they are unable to see anything on the app.

After initially implementing this, Musk changed it to 8000 posts for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts. Still, that's not much of an increase. Without paying for the service, Twitter users like Yasiel Puig cannot see very much.

Even if they do see a lot, there are quite a few tweets sent out each day and even verified users will likely run out of rate sooner than they'd expect. Nevertheless, Musk is committed to making the changes he sees fit to his social media site.

