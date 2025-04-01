Former PED-suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr. shares feelings on ex-teammate Jurickson Profar's 80-game ban

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. would know better than most on how former teammate Jurickson Profar must be feeling after being suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball.

The suspension was announced Monday after the Atlanta Braves outfielder tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin, a banned substance under MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

After Monday's win over the Cleveland Guardians, Tatis, who had served a ban for alleged performance-enhancing drug use, made it clear that his loyalty and friendship remain intact.

"It’s really tough," Tatis said. "Um, you know, he’s my brother. I love him to death. Man, I'm here for him. And, uh, everybody knows the rules. Everybody knows, you know, the process, and, uh, you know, we just—we just need to follow this process. And, uh, you know, it's part of it."

Tatis acknowledged the emotional toll such incidents take on players and how external criticism can add to the pressure.

"Yeah, of course, you know, especially coming from me," Tatis added. "I know the process. I know, you know, how your mind can turn against you, and that, you know, all the people that don’t really know what goes on in here—what they talk about.

"But, you know, I tell him, everybody that knows him and everybody who has seen him play the game for more than 11 years, you know, are really behind his back. And, uh, it's a process, and, uh, I'm here for him."

Tatis also added that he has been in constant touch with Jurickson Profar.

Over two years ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared a 80-game suspension in August 2022. The Padres outfielder tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid, which forced him to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season and the first 20 games in 2023.

Jurickson Profar apologizes to the Braves after latest suspension

After hitting a career high 24 home runs in 2024, Jurickson Profar scored big in free agency, signing a three-year, $43 million contract with the Braves.

However, after just four games, the outfielder will be forced to remain out due to an 80-game suspension. After the news of the suspension was announced, the Braves star released a statement, apologizing to his teammates and the organization for leaving them this early in the season.

"I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans," Profar said.

"I am devastated that I won't be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."

Jurickson Profar won't be able to play until June 29 when the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies.

