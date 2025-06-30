Former Phillies GM says Bryce Harper vs the Padres isn’t an ideal comeback

Bryce Harper has not played since June 5 due to wrist inflammation. The Phillies placed him on a 10-day injured list a couple of days later, and he is now projected to return to the lineup in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Harper began his batting practice on Friday and faced the Phillies' minor league pitchers on Saturday. Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. shared on Monday's "Phillies Show" episode that the star first baseman will likely be in the lineup against the Padres. However, he's doubtful whether it was the right move.

"Now I know that Waldron is pitching," Amaro Jr. said [From 22:04]. "Matt Waldron's pitching. He's a knuckleballer. I'm not sure, frankly, if he wants to start his road back facing a guy who's tossing knuckleballs up there. That's not good for your rhythm."

Padres insider Kevin Acee reported that the team will call up Waldron from Triple-A El Paso. After debuting for the Padres in 2023, Waldron has dabbled between Triple-A and the big leagues. After suffering an oblique injury during spring training, he hasn't played yet in the 2025 season.

"I do think that he's going to be activated either tonight or tomorrow, and that's going to be a big boost," Amaro Jr. added. "Even if he's not Bryce Harper, Bryce Harper, which he probably won't be, I think what you will get is sort of a domino effect of protection in the lineup and depth in the lineup."

The 60-year-old pointed out that the presence of a superstar like Harper will alleviate pressure from others in the lineup. He even predicts that those who have not performed well recently might do well.

Phillies insider disagrees with Ruben Amaro Jr.'s take on Bryce Harper's return

Despite Ruben Amaro Jr.'s belief that Bryce Harper shouldn't return against Matt Waldron, his co-host and Phillies insider Jim Salisbury believes that the 28-year-old Padres pitcher is the apt opponent for the two-time MVP.

"I know it's a knuckleballer," Salisbury said. "Here's a weird thought for you. When you face a knuckleballer, you swing easy. Perfect time maybe for Bryce Harper to come back, swing easy." [From 23:10].

Amaro Jr. agreed with the thought but questioned whether Harper has strung easily. Salisbury replied that he has, although only a few times, and the results were great.

The Phillies are atop the National League East division with 49 wins, one and a half games ahead of the New York Mets, who are currently on a bad stretch. With Harper's return, they will be extra confident in widening the gap in the division.

