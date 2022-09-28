"Franchise so poverty that you have to ask another teams fans to root for you" "If you let us sweep then yes" - MLB fans divided by Miami Marlins call for Mets fans to buy tickets and cheer against the Braves

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins posted something rather interesting on their Twitter account. On their account, they called for New York Mets fans to come cheer for the Marlins when they play the Atlanta Braves. It is extremely odd thing to see another team do, but it is for good reason.

Fish Stripes @fishstripes New marketing strategy from the Marlins: directly "calling all Mets fans" to buy tickets to next week's Braves series in Miami 🤨

Final home series for the Marlins and the NL East title is coming down to the wire

Later this week, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves in their last series of the season. The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets are currently tied for first place in the National League East. With just a few games remaining in the season, the outcome of the NL East will go down to the wire.

The Miami Marlins are far out of the playoff race, so how can they play a part? The Marlins can play the role of spoiler for either team depending on who they beat. If they win the series against Atlanta, the Mets are in a way better position to win the division. However, it is safe to say that fans of the Marlins did not like this one bit.

The Marlins are currently playing the Mets in a two-game set. Earlier today, Miami picked up their first game in New York. If they win again tomorrow, it is possible the Mets will move down to second in the division.

Perhaps the most important series is between the Mets and the Braves this weekend in a three-game set. It is very possible that the outcome of the NL East will be determined from these games.

Regardless, the Miami Marlins will surely reap the benefits of Mets fans possibly going to games at the end of the year. Although the postseason is far from reach for the Marlins, they do have a young, up and coming team.

A look into the promising future for the Miami Marlins

The Marlins currently have a record of 64-90, so it is safe to say that they are nowhere near the playoffs this season. However, some players on their squad do show some serious promise for the team's future.

First off is their ace Sandy Alcantara, who is in the running for the National League Cy Young Award this season. Through 31 starts this season, Alcantara has just a 2.32 ERA and is closing in on 200 strikeouts. He also leads the league with five complete games.

On offense, their most promising young star is second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Despite missing the majority of the season due to injury, he showcased a lot of his talent during the time he did play. Through 60 games, Chisholm hit 14 home runs, had 12 stolen bases, and had an .860 OPS.

Although the Miami Marlins are not currently on anyone's radar, they should be a team to watch for the future.

