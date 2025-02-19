Francisco Lindor gets honest about wife Katia's 'permissive' parenting style for baby boy

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had a great 2024 campaign. Having finished the regular season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs, and 91 RBIs, the Puerto Rican was instrumental in his side clinching qualification to the postseason, and making it to the NLCS for the first time in nine years.

Apart from baseball, 2024 brought plenty of joy in terms of his family life as well. Towards the end of the year, Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, announced that they were expecting another child together. A few months later, they announced that baby number three was going to be a boy, via an adorable gender-reveal video.

Soon after, Francisco Lindor made an appearance on his wife's podcast, where he got honest about her 'permissive' parenting style. Lindor predicted that their son would be really fond of his mother, Katia Reguero, just like the 31-year-old is really close to his two daughters. As such, it was implied that Katia could potentially have a soft spot or a special corner for their son, but could also be at odds should their son turn out to be similar to her.

"In this special episode, we dive dive into ALL things baby #3 💙, from the excitement to the chaos, societal expectations around raising boys, and even our thoughts on whether or not we’d like to continue growing our family (👀). Expect laughter, mini arguments, and plenty of real talk." the Instagram post was captioned

Francisco Lindor's well-rounded attributes earn comparisons to HOFer John Henry Lloyd, wife Katia shares

On Tuesday, MLB's Instagram handle posted about Francisco Lindor, comparing the four-time All-Star to Hall of Famer John Henry Lloyd. Both players have demonstrated remarkable levels of proficiency in both defensive and offensive situations throughout their careers.

"Great range, soft hands, great arm, and some power. The rare combo of skills at shortstop that connects Francisco Lindor with Hall of Famer John Henry “Pop” Lloyd. #BlackHistoryMonth" the Instagram post was captioned

Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, later went on to share the post to her story.

Screenshots of Katia Reguero's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor IG Stories)

John Henry Lloyd, nicknamed "Pop", spent 27 years in the Negro Leagues, back when there was segregation between the leagues that caucasian and African-American players participated in. Most of those years were spent at shortstop, where Lloyd quickly earned himself a reputation for being an extremely safe glove. In offensive situations, Lloyd recorded a .349 batting average for his career as a whole, with his exceptional displays even leading to appreciation from legend Babe Ruth. In 1977, Lloyd was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

