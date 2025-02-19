Francisco Lindor's wife Katia highlights Mets star's rare skillset earning comparisons to HOFer & Negro League legend

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had an excellent 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs and 91 RBIs. The 31-year-old played a key role in helping his team qualify for the postseason, making it to the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

His consistent performances were rewarded at the end of the season, as he was awarded his fourth career Silver Slugger award and the second-most valuable player in the NL behind MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Lindor is also extremely skilled in defensive situations. His defensive proficiency makes him one of the finest players in his position.

On Tuesday, MLB's Instagram handle posted about Lindor, as the Puerto Rican earned comparisons to Negro League legend and Hall of Famer John Henry Lloyd.

"Great range, soft hands, great arm, and some power. The rare combo of skills at shortstop that connects Francisco Lindor with Hall of Famer John Henry “Pop” Lloyd. #BlackHistoryMonth" the post was captioned

Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, shares the post to her Instagram story.

Screenshots of Katia Reguero's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor IG Stories)

Lloyd, who was also a shortstop just like Lindor, spent 27 years in the Negro Leagues. With a .349 batting average for his career as a whole, and was even called "the greatest baseball player" by the legendary Babe Ruth. 13 years after he passed away in 1964, Lloyd was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia Reguero melt hearts with adorable gender-reveal video

In late 2024, Francisco Lindor and his better half, Katia Reguero, announced they were expecting their third child together. On Sunday, February 16, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to post an adorable gender-reveal video.

"All your guesses end in 3…2…1…🩷🩵 (watch ‘till the end)" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post

With a new and exciting baseball season approaching, and his son due to arrive soon, 2025 certainly promises to be a memorable year for Francisco Lindor.

