Francisco Lindor reunites with Mets teammates just a day after baby arrives, fans react: "Captain behavior" 

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was unavailable for his team on Monday as his wife, Katia, gave birth to their third child, Koa Amani, the couple's first son. Yet, Lindor took just one day off from work despite experiencing a momentous occasion in his life, as he returned to the Mets lineup on Tuesday.

The Mets fanbase was delighted by the new addition to Lindor's family, but were also glad that he returned to the team just a day later. They lauded his commitment to the team through their comments on social media.

MLB insider Mike Puma caught up with Lindor at LoanDepot Park as the latter returned to the Mets' lineup for their road game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Puma is the beat reporter covering the Mets for The New York Post.

"I wasn’t having the baby – my wife did," Lindor told The Post. "She said it was OK to leave, and I left."

Mike Puma posted the news on X/Twitter, with many fans sharing their reactions online:

"Captain behavior," one fan said.

"Baseball family....that's how they do," wrote another fan.

"That's a MAN, baby!" exclaimed another fan.

Several Mets fans also credited his wife Katia, showering her with gratitude for letting her husband rejoin the team:

"Katia’s a rock star,' one fan posted.

"In Katia we trust," replied another fan.

"If we reach that championship goal, she gets a ring as well," wrote another fan.

Francisco Lindor had an outstanding season for the Mets last year and finished as the runner-up for the National League MVP behind Shohei Ohtani.

Francisco Lindor is a leader: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza

Lindor has been using a version of the torpedo bat this season (Image Source: IMAGN)

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza congratulated Francisco and Katia Lindor on the birth of their son while speaking to reporters ahead of their game against the Marlins on Tuesday. Mendoza said that he wanted Lindor to take a few days off and spend time with the family, but the Mets shortstop was eager to get back to his team.

"First of all, congrats to Katia and Francisco. I talked to them yesterday when he got the news. I knew right away he wanted to be here," Mendoza said via MLB.com.

"I mean, it's nothing new to us. This is a guy that wants to show and wants to perform and help the team. And even when his wife is having a new baby, he's still thinking about the team," he added. "That's who he is. He's a leader. Special person. Special guy. Special player."

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor is the only player in the Mets lineup who has been using the new torpedo bat, which has been the biggest topic of discussion this season. However, Lindor has not reaped any major benefits from it after failing to get a hit through the first three games of the season.

