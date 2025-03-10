Francisco Lindor's wife Katia & daughter Amapola bring the cheers as Mets star steals the show at Spring Training game

On Sunday, Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 in a spring training game that took place at Clover Park, Florida. Lindor, who batted leadoff on the day, ran in an important run for his side.

Ad

Supporting him from the bleachers was his wife, Katia Reguero. Reguero took to Instagram to share a video of her husband as he walked up to bat on Sunday, as she attended the game along with her daughter, Amapola.

"First (and probably last) spring training game for me this season 🤰🏽" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story in spanish

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Looking at the story's caption, it appears Katia Reguero, pregnant at the moment, will be refraining from attending any more spring training games. Currently expecting her third child with Lindor, Katia Reguero is deep into her third trimester at 35 weeks.

Ad

Trending

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia sends heartfelt message to daughters Kalina and Amapola as she gets set to welcome baby boy

As four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, get ready to welcome their baby boy, the soon-to-be mom of three took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note dedicated to her two daughters.

Ad

"To my sweet girls, very soon, everything will shift again. My attention will be divided, and our little world—the one we built together—will stretch to make space for someone new. I know change can feel uncertain, even when it’s filled with love."

"As our family grows, so does my love for you. It won’t shrink or be replaced. Love doesn’t divide—it multiplies. And just as I will hold your baby brother close, my arms will always, always be open for you. I will always have time for you, always have space for you, always have love that stretches beyond what words can hold. You are my greatest gifts, and nothing—no change, no new beginning—will ever take that away." Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post

Ad

With opening day inching closer by the day and him also set to become a father for the third time, in about a month, Francisco Lindor will certainly be looking forward to the upcoming weeks with plenty of excitement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback