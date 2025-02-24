Francisco Lindor's wife Katia drops 3-word reaction to her husband's journey from Guardians to Mets

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign. Finishing the regular season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs and 91 RBIs, Lindor was one of his team's most potent hitters while also being as reliable as ever in defensive situations.

Ad

As a result of his consistent performances day in, and day out, "Mr. Smile" was voted the second-most valuable player in the NL shortly after the season ended.

Before he became a fan favorite at Citi Field, however, he spent six extremely successful seasons at Progressive Field. By the time he left the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), he already had four All-Star caps, two Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards to his name.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, took to Instagram to reflect on how her husband has grown over the years.

"one decade later," Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story in Spanish.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero pens heartfelt message to daughters as she readies to welcome baby boy

Proud parents to two daughters named Kalina and Amapola, Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero are currently expecting their third child together. On Saturday, Reguero took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message dedicated to her daughters as she gets ready to welcome her baby boy.

Ad

"I will always have time for you, always have space for you, always have love that stretches beyond what words can hold. You are my greatest gifts, and nothing—no change, no new beginning—will ever take that away.

"So as we welcome your baby brother, know that you are not losing anything. You are gaining a new kind of love, a new best friend, and a new opportunity for growth. And through it all, I will be right here, holding your hands just as tightly as I always have," Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post.

Ad

Set to become a dad for the third time, and with the Mets poised to challenge for the NL East and the World Series next season, 2025 has all the makings of a memorable year for Francisco Lindor, both on and off the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback