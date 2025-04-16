Francisco Lindor's wife Katia posts adorable selfie holding 2-week-old son Koa

The past year has been extremely memorable for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. Enjoying a fantastic 2024 season, the Puerto Rican helped his team get to the NLCS for the first time since 2015, earning his fourth Silver Slugger award. Lindor also ended up second in MVP voting in the NL behind LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Just like matters on the field, the 31-year-old has also enjoyed an extremely joyous past few months with his family, as he and his wife, Katia Reguero, welcomed a baby boy named Koa.
On Tuesday, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie to her story, as she celebrated completing two weeks postpartum alongside her newborn son.
"2 weeks in the pp (postpartum) bubble 🫧🤍" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story
Having tied the knot in December of 2021, Koa is Francisco and Katia's third child together. The other two, both daughters named Kalina and Amapola, were born in 2020 and 2023, respectively.
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia expresses 'gratitude' as she ushers in 31st birthday with her family
Having given birth to her son only a few weeks ago, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, celebrated her 31st birthday in a slightly different fashion from the ones that came before it.
On Tuesday, April 8, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share a series of family snaps celebrating her big day, alongside a heartfelt note as she expressed her 'gratitude' for having her loved ones by her side.
"31 🥳 No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole. Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love."
"Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have. 💝 #ThisIs31 🎂" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post
As the Mets look to improve on the superb season they enjoyed in 2024 and compete for both the NL East and the World Series, fans will hope Francisco Lindor can carry on from where he left off last season.