  Francisco Lindor's wife Katia proudly shows off similarities between son Koa and Mets' shortstop with adorable message

Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia proudly shows off similarities between son Koa and Mets’ shortstop with adorable message

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 06, 2025 23:28 GMT
Francisco Lindor with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor)
Francisco Lindor with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, have three children. They welcomed their firstborn, Kalina, in 2020, while their second child, Amapola, arrived in 2023. Their third child, a son named Koa, was born earlier this March.

On Friday, Katia proudly showed off the similarities between young Koa and his dad via her story, using a throwback snap from Lindor's younger days.

"Koa is mixed breed but has more @lindor12bc than people think. 🥰" Katia captioned her story in Spanish.
Katia Reguero's Instagram story. (via @katia.lindor)
Katia Reguero's Instagram story. (via @katia.lindor)

Francisco and Katia first exchanged messages on social media after they came across each other's profiles. Eventually, they began dating and got engaged in 2020, eventually tying the knot in December 2021.

Francisco Lindor enjoyed watching the US Open with wife Katia and son Koa

With the gruelling and demanding MLB schedule, Francisco Lindor managed to get some time to himself earlier this month and decided to spend it with his wife, Katia, and son, Koa.

Dressed to the nines, the trio spent their day at the US Open. The US Open action takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, making it quite convenient for the New York Mets superstar and his family.

Katia Reguero later shared a series of snaps from the enjoyable outing.

"Mom + Dad feat. Koa and his muscles 🤣" Katia Reguero captioned her post.
On the baseball front, though a push for the NL East title has failed to materialize for the Mets, qualification to the playoffs still looks likely, as the two-time World Series winners cling to a spot in the top three of the NL wildcard.

On an individual level, Francisco Lindor has enjoyed a strong season. The Puerto Rican is currently batting .266 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs, and also earned his fifth All-Star selection earlier this year.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
