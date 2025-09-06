Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia proudly shows off similarities between son Koa and Mets’ shortstop with adorable message

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, have three children. They welcomed their firstborn, Kalina, in 2020, while their second child, Amapola, arrived in 2023. Their third child, a son named Koa, was born earlier this March.On Friday, Katia proudly showed off the similarities between young Koa and his dad via her story, using a throwback snap from Lindor's younger days.&quot;Koa is mixed breed but has more @lindor12bc than people think. 🥰&quot; Katia captioned her story in Spanish.Katia Reguero's Instagram story. (via @katia.lindor)Francisco and Katia first exchanged messages on social media after they came across each other's profiles. Eventually, they began dating and got engaged in 2020, eventually tying the knot in December 2021.Francisco Lindor enjoyed watching the US Open with wife Katia and son KoaWith the gruelling and demanding MLB schedule, Francisco Lindor managed to get some time to himself earlier this month and decided to spend it with his wife, Katia, and son, Koa.Dressed to the nines, the trio spent their day at the US Open. The US Open action takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, making it quite convenient for the New York Mets superstar and his family.Katia Reguero later shared a series of snaps from the enjoyable outing.&quot;Mom + Dad feat. Koa and his muscles 🤣&quot; Katia Reguero captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the baseball front, though a push for the NL East title has failed to materialize for the Mets, qualification to the playoffs still looks likely, as the two-time World Series winners cling to a spot in the top three of the NL wildcard.On an individual level, Francisco Lindor has enjoyed a strong season. The Puerto Rican is currently batting .266 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs, and also earned his fifth All-Star selection earlier this year.