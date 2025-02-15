Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reveals her 'first love' during impressive musical performance

On Friday, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, posted a video on Instagram of her playing the violin. Performing an impressive rendition of the Puerto Rican national anthem, Reguero appeared quite pleased at reuniting with her "first love", music, after a long time.

"Giving affection to my first love 🎻 trying to shake my mold (🥴) with the best anthem 🇵🇷" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story in Spanish

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Though both Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero hail from Puerto Rico, it is reported that the two first 'met' each other virtually, as they came across each other's profiles on Instagram. Eventually, they bonded as they continued to exchange messages.

The first time they met in person was in Arizona, when Lindor had travelled for spring training. They soon began dating, and went on to tie the knot in December of 2021, in Miami, Florida.

With Lindor currently one of the most important players on the Mets' roster, the couple now reside in New York, along with their two daughters, Kalina and Amapola. Francisco and Katia also announced late in 2024 that their family is set to grow, as the two are expecting their third child together.

Katia Reguero dedicates heartfelt message to Francisco Lindor on Valentine's Day

On Friday, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, posted a series of adorable snaps on Instagram, along with a heartfelt tribute to her husband in the caption, thanking him for his "unconditional love" during her pregnancy.

"Each pregnancy has been a beautiful reflection of our ever-evolving love—growing, transforming, and strengthening with each new stage. Seeing you by my side through each of these chapters, holding me with your unconditional love and support, has made me love you in a deeper way. You're more than my life partner... you are my home. Thank you for walking beside me. Happy Valentine’s Day my love @lindor12bc ❤️" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post in Spanish

For Francisco Lindor, 2024 was a great year not only in terms of his family life, but also on the field. The 31-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign, finishing the regular season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs and 91 RBIs, while also being one of, if not the best in his position from a defensive standpoint. Playing a key role in getting the Mets as far as the NLCS for the first time since 2015, Lindor was deservedly voted as the second most valuable player in the NL, behind only LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

