Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable family moments while supporting Mets star Francisco Lindor

The past year has been extremely joyous for New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor. On the field, the 31-year-old played a key role in helping his team enjoy a historic season, getting to the NLCS for the first time since 2015.
Off the field, Francisco Lindor welcomed his third child, as his wife, Katia Reguero, gave birth to a baby boy named Koa. Though the family had to spend the first five weeks of the new season apart, they are now reunited, and young Koa has taken his first trip to support his dad at Citi Field.
On Wednesday, Katia Reguero shared a series of snaps as she and her three children headed to the Mets' home field.
In the caption, Reguero humorously talked about the overall experience of birthing each of her children over the MLB calendar.
"First week back watching papá do his thing and we couldn’t be happier. 🥰 Here’s how our baseball family baby timing played out, complete with ratings 👇🏽 Off-season baby (my 1st): Excellent. 10/10, highly recommend."
"Mid-season baby (my 2nd): Tougher—but one week apart every other week? Manageable. 5/10 recommend. Beginning-of-season baby (my 3rd), born at home (in our off-season home where our village is): Separated for 5 weeks? Absolutely not. 0/10, do not recommend." Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post
Katia Reguero's firstborn, Kalina, was born in the offseason following the 2020 season. Her second child, Amapola, was born in about a month before the midseason All-Star break in 2023, while son Koa was born just after Opening Day of 2025.
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero reflects on how motherhood has changed her life
Celebrating Mother's Day, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, posted a heartwarming message, as she emotionally reflected on how becoming a mother has 'added light and depth to her world'.
"Becoming a mother has brought light and depth to my world like nothing else ever could. Each of my babies added a new shade—joy, chaos, softness, strength. Motherhood isn’t easy, but it’s the most vibrant thing I’ve ever known. Happy Mother’s Day to every woman painting the world with love. 🌈" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post.
At the moment, most of Katia Reguero's time is spent alongside her children, be it at home or the ballpark, while cheering on Francisco Lindor.