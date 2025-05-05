Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares insight into the 'chaos' that comes with being a mom of three

The past few weeks have proven to be extremely memorable for New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero. On March 31, the couple celebrated becoming parents for the third time as they welcomed a baby boy named Koa.

Ad

Currently in the midst of the regular season, Francisco Lindor spends most of his time with his team. Katia Reguero, on the other hand, stays home, with her hands full tending to three children.

On Monday, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share a story, wherein she talked about the 'chaos' that comes with being a mom of three. In the caption, Reguero explains how her daughters Kalina (4 years old) and Amapola (almost 2) are having a 'meltdown' in the background, while she looks after young Koa.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Meltdown happening behind us. Amapola is in a "mine" stage and although Kalina is the sweetest big sister, sometimes she doesn't want to share her toys and Amapola does not take "no" for an answer 😅"

"I try to let them figure it out sometimes because I've seen how they can share and compromise, but mostly I have to step in and mediate, especially since Amapola is not fully verbal yet" Katia Reguero wrote.

Ad

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor's wife opens about her maternal 'instincts'

On Sunday, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to have her say on the ongoing discussion about whether or not a mom should respond to her crying infant, or let them 'self-soothe'. According to Reguero, her maternal 'instincts' strongly direct her towards the former.

Ad

"I will never let anyone convince me that letting babies "self soothe" is an appropriate response to their cries. My mama instincts are powerful and they tell me the exact opposite."

"To all you mamas: always trust and follow your instincts. You will never hold your baby "too much" and they are not "manipulating" you. They are designed to be held closely by us and WE are designed to be attune to their needs," Katia Reguero shared, via her Instagram story.

Ad

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Katia Reguero has often addressed important matters related to parenting in the past, via her Instagram profile and also her very own podcast, known an 'Un-a-parent', with Francisco Lindor also frequently making appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More