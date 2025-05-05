Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares insight into the 'chaos' that comes with being a mom of three

The past few weeks have proven to be extremely memorable for New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero. On March 31, the couple celebrated becoming parents for the third time as they welcomed a baby boy named Koa.
Currently in the midst of the regular season, Francisco Lindor spends most of his time with his team. Katia Reguero, on the other hand, stays home, with her hands full tending to three children.
On Monday, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share a story, wherein she talked about the 'chaos' that comes with being a mom of three. In the caption, Reguero explains how her daughters Kalina (4 years old) and Amapola (almost 2) are having a 'meltdown' in the background, while she looks after young Koa.
"Meltdown happening behind us. Amapola is in a "mine" stage and although Kalina is the sweetest big sister, sometimes she doesn't want to share her toys and Amapola does not take "no" for an answer 😅"
"I try to let them figure it out sometimes because I've seen how they can share and compromise, but mostly I have to step in and mediate, especially since Amapola is not fully verbal yet" Katia Reguero wrote.
Francisco Lindor's wife opens about her maternal 'instincts'
On Sunday, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to have her say on the ongoing discussion about whether or not a mom should respond to her crying infant, or let them 'self-soothe'. According to Reguero, her maternal 'instincts' strongly direct her towards the former.
"I will never let anyone convince me that letting babies "self soothe" is an appropriate response to their cries. My mama instincts are powerful and they tell me the exact opposite."
"To all you mamas: always trust and follow your instincts. You will never hold your baby "too much" and they are not "manipulating" you. They are designed to be held closely by us and WE are designed to be attune to their needs," Katia Reguero shared, via her Instagram story.
Katia Reguero has often addressed important matters related to parenting in the past, via her Instagram profile and also her very own podcast, known an 'Un-a-parent', with Francisco Lindor also frequently making appearances.