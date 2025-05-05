Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares her thoughts about 'a mother's natural instincts'

The past year has been quite a memorable one for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. On the field, the Puerto Rican helped his team make it to the NLCS for the first time in a decade, while also being voted the second-best player in the NL after Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers.

Off the field, Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, grew their family, as they welcomed their third child together - a baby boy named Koa.

On Sunday, Katia shared her opinion on Instagram about the discussion regarding whether a mother should respond to the cries of an infant, or let them 'self-soothe.' From Katia's point of view, her maternal instincts always prompt her to tend to her child.

"I will never let anyone convince me that letting babies "self soothe" is an appropriate response to their cries. My mama instincts are powerful and they tell me the exact opposite.

"To all you mamas: always trust and follow your instincts. You will never hold your baby "too much" and they are not "manipulating" you. They are designed to be held closely by us and WE are designed to be attune to their needs," Katia Reguero shared, via her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero shares adorable April photo dump

On May 1, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo dump from April, featuring her three kids - daughters Kalina and Amapola, and young son Koa.

Having welcomed Koa in late March, most of Katia Reguero's time is currently spent at home alongside her children, which was reflected in her post.

"Serving our ABCs in April… Attitude, Breastfeeding, and Cuddles," Katia Reguero captioned her post.

Having met each other in late 2019, Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero welcomed their firstborn Kalina in November 2020. Their second child, Amapola, arrived three years later, in June 2023. With Francisco being one of the Mets' most influential players at the moment, the family of five currently resides in the Upper East Side, an affluent neighborhood in Manhattan, New York.

