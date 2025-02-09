Francisco Lindor's wife Katia steals the spotlight in lavender overcoat for her digital storytelling workshop at Harvard University

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor's wife Katia went to Harvard for her digital storytelling workshop as a part of the 2025 Harvard Undergraduate Latina Empowerment and Development event. The host of "The Un-a-Parent Podcast," Katia used her platform to engage in discussions about parenting, mental health, and cultural representation.

For the event, Katia was dressed in a striking lavender overcoat. The event saw her alongside other inspiring women, sharing valuable insights and empowering attendees. Alongside Katia, the panel included video creator Paulina Torres, software engineer and digital creator Sonia Camacho and computational scientist Fernanda Sulantay.

Katia shared stories and photos from the event, which included panel discussions, group photos and audience interactions.

Harvard LEAD penned an empowering description for Francisco Lindor's wife Katia

While the event was conducted on Saturday, the preparations for it began in December.

On Dec. 13, the Instagram page of Harvard Undergraduate Latina Empowerment and Development revealed that Francisco Lindor's wife would be one of the speakers for the event for the digital story telling workshop. They penned a lengthy introduction for Katia, which went:

"After becoming a mother, Katia Reguero Lindor found her calling in empowering parents by addressing the often unseen challenges of parenting while championing essential societal causes. Through her podcast, The Un-a-Parent, she provides a platform for candid and heartfelt discussions that reveal the realities of parenting.

"She sparks dialogue on crucial topics such as mental health, maternal well-being, and equitable parental leave. Her mission extends to advocating for family-centered policies, including accessible childcare, gender and racial equity, and comprehensive maternal healthcare. By breaking the stigmas surrounding mental health, she fosters open, supportive conversations.

"Katia’s passion for community and cultural pride is at the heart of her work. She actively promotes environmental stewardship, celebrates Puerto Rican and Latino heritage, and ensures access to educational resources for underrepresented communities. In every episode and interaction, she creates a supportive space where families feel empowered, women’s rights are advanced, and the well-being of parents and children remains central."

The introduction focused on Katia's medium to connect with people and also her contribution to her community while actively raising voices against societal issues.

It also gave special mention to Katia, the mother. She and Lindor are parents to daughters, Kalina and Amapola.

