Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares touching story of sponsoring a baby elephant since high school

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, revealed one heartwarming story from her time in high school. Katia, who tied the knot with the Mets shortstop in December 2021, is a mother of two daughters.

Her first daughter, Kalina, was born in December 2020, while her second daughter, Amapola, was born in June 2023. She's now expecting her third child with Lindor. Moreover, she also served as godparent to one elephant baby who has also grown into a mother of two.

On Monday, Katia shared a heartwarming story on social media about her long-time commitment to wildlife conservation. Katia posted a video of an elephant named Lima Lima, whom she sponsored as a baby when she was in high school.

What makes the story even more special is that Lima Lima is now a mother herself. Francisco Lindor's wife revealed that she used money from her gigs to support the elephant through the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organization known for rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants in Kenya.

"I sponsored baby elephant Lima Lima when I was in high school (I used the money I earned from gigs 🎻) and now she’s also a mom with her own baby 🥺" Katia wrote in her story.

In the video, Lima Lima can be seen with her own two babies, both eagerly drinking milk from large bottles provided by caretakers.

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shares a deep message while documenting her third pregnancy journey

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, has been active on social media, sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers.

Last week, Katia, who's in her 30th week, shared a photoshoot showing off her baby bump. She covered herself with some flowers in front while accompanying the photos with a deep message in the caption.

"30 weeks with my 3rd baby bump 💛" Katia wrote. "There is a certain dissonance I feel while growing life in a world that feels unworthy…yet, like flowers that bloom against the odds, hope refuses to wither. I choose to believe in a future worthy of my children’s light."

Baby Lindor's arrival will soon expand the family of four to five. The due date could be during the upcoming season when the shortstop will be playing for the Mets.

