Francisco Lindor's wife reacts as Mets star crushes it on and off the field with a homer gift for his queen's 31st birthday

Francisco Lindor is enjoying some of his best days of his life after welcoming his first son and third child, Koa Amani. Since then, the performance of the New York Mets shortstop has seen a major uptick, hitting .346 and hitting his first home run of the season on his wife Katia's 31st birthday.

Ad

Lindor's Mets were up against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Citi Field. To kick things off their first inning, Lindor hit a leadoff home run against Connor Gillispie. It was a 391-foot dinger to right field.

Katia, who is resting after giving birth to Koa on March 30, was watching the game from home. The home run from Lindor was a heartfelt birthday tribute to the woman he calls his rock. On her 31st birthday, Katia shared a vibrant moment of Lindor in the batter’s box with the caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy birthday to me 🥹".

Katia's Instagram story

Lindor would once again help the Mets score a run in the seventh inning as his sac-fly allowed Luisangel Acuna to score.

Ad

Francisco Lindor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for Katia

Before Francisco Lindor took the field and helped the Mets beat the Marlins 10-5 on Tuesday, the shortstop penned a heartfelt note for his wife on her special day. Lindor shared an array of pictures, documenting their journey as a couple along with photos of their two daughters, Kalina and Amapola.

"I’ve always dream of someone that could be a true role model for my children, and God blessed me with you. Te amo reina. Happy birthday," Lindor wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

Katia also celebrated her birthday on social media, sharing a warm post which included a photo with her family. In her caption, Katia mentioned suffering the effects of postpartum, like sleep deprivation, while being grateful to have everything she needs.

"No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole," Katia wrote in her caption.

Ad

"Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love. Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have. 💝 #ThisIs31"

Ad

With a new baby in hand, the Lindor family didn't go all out in their celebration but stayed at home, enjoying a baseball game and spending quality time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More