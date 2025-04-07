Francisco Lindor's wife shares hilarious moment of daughter Kalina "accidentally joining a movement" while reaching for a snack

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, seldom shies away from giving her blunt opinion on topics. Be it safeguarding interests for immigrants in America to using her The Un-A-Parent podcast to give a thought on parenting, Katia has been known to speak her mind.
On Sunday, Lindor's first daughter, Kalina, "accidentally joined a movement." Katia shared a hilarious social media story featuring Kalina, who might have just become the youngest activist.
The photo shows Kalina mid-snack with an adorably shocked expression on her face. But what really stole the spotlight was the message on her tiny T-shirt, which read:
"Destroy the patriarchy, not the planet."
To make the moment funnier, Katia added a playful caption:
“POV: You were just reaching for a snack but accidentally joined a movement.”
Francisco Lindor welcomes first son with Katia
On March 30, Francisco Lindor's family expanded to five after the couple welcomed their first son - their third child Koa. The duo are already parents to daughters Kalina Zoe, 4, and Amapola Chloe, 21 months.
A week after Koa's birth, Katia shared her postpartum journey as she shared her gratitude and seemed to be well supported by the Mets shortstop husband. Through her post, Katia focused on the journey of motherhood.
"Motherhood has taught me to hold space for both: the joy and the grief, the fullness and the letting go," Katia wrote. "It has stretched me in ways I never imagined, expanding not just my heart and my body but my mind, my spirit, my entire being. And isn’t that what motherhood is? A constant evolving, a becoming, an unraveling and rebuilding of who we are as women, as mothers, as human beings.
"I stand here, in awe of it all. In awe of birth. In awe of motherhood. In awe of the woman I have become. And above all else, profoundly grateful—to God and to my support system for holding me, for lifting me, for standing by my side through it all. 💛."
Katia had announced her pregnancy in December.
She has been married to Francisco Lindor since Dec. 16, 2021, when they were already parents to Kalina, who was born on Nov. 2020.