Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger and Alex Vesia's wives react as Will Smith's wife Cara shares special moments from bobblehead celebration

Will Smith has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' standout players in the 2025 campaign, currently batting .339 with four home runs and 26 RBIs so far this season. Recognizing his important contributions to the team's success, the club hosted a bobblehead night in the catcher's honor on Wednesday.
Soon after the fun-filled evening came to an end, Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared snaps from the celebration on Instagram, featuring her two daughters, Charlotte and Layton.
"we already know who stole the show on Wills bobblehead night⚾️💙…last pic was taken by char…😍" Cara Smith captioned her Instagram post
Reacting to the post, Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, and Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, left sweet comments on the post expressing their appreciation.
"Omggggg🥹🥹🥹" Chase Bellinger commented
"Too much cuteness 😍😍😍😍" Chelsea Freeman commented
"SHES A STAR 🌟" Kayla Vesia commented
While Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Alex Vesia currently share the clubhouse for the Dodgers, Cody Bellinger has also spent six seasons in the famous Dodger blue. Just like the players on the field, it appears their wives are also quite a tight-knit unit outside the ballpark.
Will Smith and wife Cara's foundation hosts community clinic for kids in LA
Apart from giving the people of Los Angeles plenty of joy with his displays on the baseball field, two-time World Series winner Will Smith also does his part to give back to the community via his foundation. The 'Catching Hope Foundation', which Will runs with his wife, Cara, focuses on improving the lives of kids in LA and Louisville, providing them with better academic and sporting opportunities.
On Wednesday, Will Smith and his better half, Cara, hosted a community clinic for the kids of Manhattan Place Elementary School, located in LA.
"Such an exciting day at our 2nd Annual Community Clinic! 📚🔬⚾️We had the privilege of hosting students from Manhattan Place Elementary School at Dodgers Stadium for hands-on STEM learning activities. This annual event holds a special place in our hearts - watching students explore science, technology, engineering, and math in such a fun setting is something we look forward to each year!" the Instagram post was captioned
Featuring plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy, the event appears to have been a resounding success.