Going into Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers were already on a three-game winning streak. They were looking to extend that streak to four wins in the second of their three-game series with the Fish.

That is exactly what the Blue Crew did. They had very little trouble pushing runs across the board, putting up 15 runs during the game. They would go on to win the game by a score of 15-2.

The Dodgers outhit the Marlins 18-9 and had five players with a multihit day. This includes Will Smith, who went 2-for-5. Afterward, he took to Instagram to credit his daughter's favorite Chappell Roan song, "Pink Pony Club," for the big win.

"Char's favorite song got us the W!" said Smith.

Roan specializes in pop and has acquired a cult following over the years. She recently rose to prominence this past year when she released her hit song, "Good Luck, Babe!", which became a global top-five song.

During the 2025 Grammy Awards, she won the Best New Artist Award. She has become one of the most prominent artists in the LGBTQ+ community, not shying away from who she is.

Will Smith and the Dodgers are looking to stay hot as injuries pile up

Los Angeles Dodgers - Tanner Scott and Will Smith (Photo via IMAGN)

Going into Wednesday, the Dodgers find themselves in first place in the National League West. However, they do not have much breathing room as the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres sit just one and 1.5 games back.

The Blue Crew must keep at the pace they are going, but that may be hard. Some injuries are starting to pile up, especially with the starting rotation.

Blake Snell hit the 15-day IL earlier this month after experiencing some inflammation in his shoulder. There is no timetable for a possible return, which is concerning.

Blake Treinen is another pitcher who is currently on the IL. He was placed there a few weeks ago after experiencing a low-grade right forearm strain, which is a big hit on the bullpen.

Most recently, Tyler Glasnow learned he would be heading to the IL as well. He is dealing with shoulder inflammation, making it his third IL stint with the Dodgers.

Will Smith and other players will have to continue racking up the runs. The pitching could be a bit shaky for the next few weeks.

