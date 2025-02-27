Freddie Freeman keeps it real about expectations despite massive off-season signings after World Series triumph

For Freddie Freeman and anyone else of a Los Angeles Dodgers persuasion, the 2024 season will always be seen as an unforgettable one. Winning the NL West, the pennant, and then the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history, the Dodgers enjoyed a near-perfect campaign.

Just like the players on the field, Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers front office have done extremely well in the offseason, managing to further improve upon what was already one of the most well-rounded squads in all of the major leagues. Notable acquisitions that arrived in LA this winter are Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Hyeseong Kim.

Heading into the new season, naturally, many expect the Dodgers to continue to dominate. Speaking to Yonder Alonso of MLB Network, Freeman addressed those sky-high expectations.

"It's special to be part of. For an organization, ownership group, front office to go out there and keep adding [to an already well-rounded squad], and trying to put the best product that we possibly can on the field. It's on us to go out there on the field and play. I think you know, we wish it was more predictable than it is, but, they (Dodgers organization) gave us every chance to go out there and be special on the field, so hopefully we can do that." Freeman said [0:30]

Freddie Freeman offers huge update on ankle recovery

Shortly before the Dodgers began their postseason journey in October of 2024, superstar Freddie Freeman injured his ankle while sprinting to make it to first base in a game against the San Diego Padres. Despite suffering an injury that would otherwise have led to a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Freeman managed to tough it out and deliver for his team in the postseason.

After playing a starring role in October and being named the World Series MVP, Freeman was finally able to give his ankle the medical care it needed. On Wednesday, he offered fans an update on how his rehab has been progressing so far. Despite usually featuring at third base, the Dodgers will be using Freeman as a DH during spring training games, to minimize any potential risk of re-injury.

"Yeah, so it's kind of right back to the training table," Freeman told reporters in Glendale via MLB Network. "Today's Wednesday — 12 weeks post-op tomorrow. I'm going to play in the first game; I'll be DHing tomorrow, just kind of managing the workload at the beginning."

"I think I'll DH tomorrow, aiming to DH again on Saturday, and potentially play first base on Sunday. I'm feeling pretty good. You know, it's just the tedious rehab stuff during Spring Training" Freddie Freeman added

Freddie Freeman in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

With the Dodgers season opener against the Cubs inching closer, fans will be hoping Freeman, who is one of their most important players, can make a full recovery and inspire the team to win even more silverware in 2025.

