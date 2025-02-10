Freddie Freeman's stylist scores big again with Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl LIX MVP triumph

The last baseball season ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the New York Yankees to become the World Series champions, while Freddie Freeman was named the MVP of the Fall Classic. The new campaign is right around the corner now after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night with Jalen Hurts being declared as the MVP of the game.

Los Angeles-based wardrobe stylist Melanie Boppel apparently has both Freddie Freeman and Jalen Hurts on her list of clientele. Boppel celebrated the Eagles quarterback being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX with an image of him and the Dodgers first baseman on her Instagram story.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"Two MVP clients and world champions," she wrote over the image.

Melanie Boppel started her career as a wardrobe stylist and closet editor out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Her list of clients has included several top athletes such as LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Victor Cruz. Boppel has also handled wardrobe in ad campaigns for Nike and New Era.

Jalen Hurts and Freddie Freeman win both MVP with record-setting performances

Freddie Freeman homered in each of the first four games of the 2024 World Series (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Eagles produced a commanding display on Sunday evening to batter the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and win Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team with a masterful performance to completely outclass his Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes on the night.

As a result, Jalen Hurts was a clear choice for the MVP award, just like Freddie Freeman was when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. Both Hurts and Freeman delivered record-setting performances to be named the best player on the biggest stage of their respective sports.

On Sunday, Jalen Hurts went 17 for 22 with his passes, gaining 221 yards with two touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown himself after rushing for 72 yards in the game, the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history, breaking his own mark from the game when the Eagles had lost to the Chiefs two years ago.

It was reminiscent of the remarkable performance of Freddie Freeman for the Dodgers against the Yankees during the 2024 World Series. Freeman had belted a home run in each of the opening four games of the series, something that nobody had done before in the history of the Fall Classic.

He also holds the record for hitting a home run in six consecutive World Series, having hit one in his two previous appearances while representing the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

