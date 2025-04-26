Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea brags about his impressive speeed after gap hit against Paul Skenes

Freddie Freeman nd the Los Angeles Dodgers matched up against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. It was the first of a three-game series, and Skenes was locked in.

He limited the Blue Crew's bats with his 6.1 innings of work on the bump. Batters had a lot of trouble getting their barrels to baseballs, but Freeman did get a hold of one in the fourth inning.

The slugger roped one into the outfield, which was mishandled by Bryan Reynolds. Freeman rounded first base, rounded second base, and found himself on third base before the ball was brought back in to his wife, Chelsea's excitment.

"Ahhh!" said Chelsea.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Story

However, that would be as far as Freddie Freeman would get on the basepath. Skenes was able to get back to dominating with a groundout, strikeout, and then a fly out to get out of the jam.

Freeman's wife was joined by her friend and wardrobe stylist Melanie Boppel. The two were front and center to see the Dodgers try and tackle Paul Skenes and the Pirates.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Story

Melanie has also worked with the likes of other sports stars. She often works with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, having look as good as he can when he is under the spotlight.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers failed to push any runs across the board against Paul Skenes and the Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers saw firsthand why Paul Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year Award last year. He was as good as advertised against one of the best lineups in all of baseball.

Skenes had nearly all of his pitches working on Friday. He finished the night after going 6.1 innings, giving up five hits on zero runs while striking out nine batters. This is now the hard-throwing righties third win of the season. He currently holds a 3-2 record with a 2.39 ERA on 37.2 innings of work.

The Dodgers should have an easier matchup on Saturday against Mitch Keller. On a three-game losing streak, they must come out with their best foot forward. Another loss would have the fan base frustrated.

The club should come out with an improved focus. It is date night at Dodger stadium and the player's significant others have picked out their walk-up songs.

