Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures sons Charlie, Max & Brandon swing for the fences in backyard baseball fun

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared adorable videos featuring her three sons - Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, as they enjoyed playing baseball in their backyard.

Freeman had a fantastic 2024 campaign in Dodger Blue, finishing the regular season with a .282 batting average with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs. Earning his eighth All-Star cap for his consistent performances. The first baseman played a starring role as his team won the NL West, the pennant and ultimately the World Series.

The 35-year-old is hard at work with his teammates at Spring Training, and looking at Chelsea Freeman's latest Instagram stories, it appears his three sons are also following suit, getting their reps in much closer to home.

Screenshots of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

Looking at one of Chelsea Freeman's stories, their eldest son, Charlie, is holding a bat painted to look like a pencil. The 'pencil bat' is a hugely popular choice for numerous major league stars during the Players' Weekend celebrations in mid-August every year.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea talks about how her children are "so proud of their dad"

One of the best hitters in all of the major leagues, eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman is one of the LA Dodgers' most important players, making up one of the most destructive top three in all of baseball with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, talked about how much of a special feeling it is to see her children watch their dad in action with pride in their eyes.

"It’s hard to describe, but I feel like it’s more of a look in their eye, they’re so proud of their dad and getting to just to experience watching it with them, Charlie’s eight now, so he’s going to remember everything from the last World Series, which I think is so cool" Chelsea Freeman said

MLB: APR 18 Braves at Dodgers - Source: Getty

Per sources, Freddie and Chelsea first met each other in 2011, going on to tie the knot in 2014. They welcomed their first child, Charlie, in 2016, followed by Brandon and Maximus, who arrived in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

