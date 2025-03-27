From cheapest to costliest: Opening Day ticket prices for every MLB team ft. Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays & others

With Opening Day officially here, MLB is set to kick off the season with festivities around the league. But among the sights and sounds of another exciting Opening Day, one aspect that often gets overlooked is the cost to attend the first game of the season across various ballparks.

Fox Sports, in an X post published on March 27, compiled the cheapest available tickets for the 14 games slated for Opening Day.

Here’s a look at the top five most expensive Opening Day tickets:

Giants @ Reds $189

Tigers @ Dodgers $138

Twins @ Cardinals $123

Red Sox @ Rangers $122

Guardians @ Royals $92

It’s worth pointing out that these prices are the cheapest ones available for the respective games. As such, some seats cost far more depending on their location and desirability.

Now, let’s take a look at the lowest-priced tickets for Opening Day:

Phillies @ Nationals $41

Angels @ White Sox $33

Athletics @ Mariners $31

Pirates @ Marlins $17

Orioles @ Blue Jays $12

The gap between the cheapest tickets across MLB is rather surprising. The cheapest ticket for the Giants-Reds game costs $177 more than the lowest-priced tickets for the Orioles-Blue Jays game.

Ultimately, ticket prices depend on a number of factors. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that some times have higher ticket prices than others, based on their geographical locations alone.

Looking at key matchups for MLB Opening Day 2025

With 14 games on the schedule for Opening Day 2025, there will be no shortage of action for baseball fans. Here’s a look at three key matchups on the Thursday night MLB schedule.

Brewers @ Yankees

The Milwaukee Brewers will open their season at Yankee Stadium, taking on the Bronx Bombers. This matchup features two teams looking to get back to the postseason, with World Series aspirations.

AL MVP Aaron Judge headlines a talented core that features newcomer Paul Goldschmidt. Meanwhile, the Brewers have an enviable pitching staff that could be the class of the NL this season.

Red Sox @ Rangers

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are two highly talented teams coming off down years. As such, both clubs will be looking to get off on the right foot this season.

Alex Bregman, one of the offseason’s biggest acquisitions, will face perennial MVP candidate Corey Seager in what should be one of the day’s most interesting matchups.

Tigers @ Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to start their season on fire as they take on the defending World Series champions. The Tigers boast a strong rotation headlined by AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Meanwhile, there will be no shortage of star power for the Dodgers, as Shohei Ohtani looks to reprise last year’s NL MVP performance.

