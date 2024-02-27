"Fun morning with friends" - Josh Hader's wife Maria shares son Lucas's cute moment with Alex Bregman's little slugger toasting juice cups

New teammates Alex Bregman and Josh Hader are bonding well this offseason, but so are their sons Lucas and Knox, as the Houston Astros have hit the ground running in spring training. Hader's wife, Maria, shared an adorable story on her Instagram handle, showcasing the little kids smiling and enjoying their morning shakes before clinking their plastic glasses for cheers. The caption read:

"Fun morning with friends"

Screenshot of Maria Hader's story on Instagram

Knox was earlier seen with his father, Alex Bregman, during spring training when the kid was running the bases and taking part in live BP inside the Astros indoor facilities, while Lucas was also captured with his father, Josh Hader, in the outfield. Both kids are actively taking part in various fun-filled activities and supporting their fathers as the Astros play in the Grapefruit League.

The Astros lost their most recent spring training game against the Detroit Tigers 0-4, as none of the star power from the Houston Astros was on display. Manager Joe Espada is taking his time with the star sluggers and bullpen aces, as the Astros have plenty of games left in the Grapefruit League.

It would be a stellar sight to witness third baseman Alex Bregman and top reliever Josh Hader in action, as they would be taking to the diamond soon enough in the spring training preseason games.

Maria Hader and Lucas are Josh's biggest supporters and are always present in the stands to support him. The same can be said for little Knox and Bregman's wife, Reagan.

Josh Hader and Alex Bregman showcased amazing synergy after Hader's maiden live BP in spring training

Five-time All-Star Josh Hader agreed to a five-year, $95 million deal with the Astros last month, whereupon he will become the team's designated closer. Last Monday, Hader faced first baseman Jon Singleton, shortstop Jeremy Pena and third baseman Alex Bregman.

Each of them got a front-row ticket to witness why the lefty has been so dominant in the major leagues. Hader tossed about thirty pitches throughout his first live batting practice session.

"He looked great. He’s got a good three-pitch mix. He looked sharp for this early in camp," Alex Bregman said about Hader

Josh Hader stated that it was crucial to watch how the hitters responded to his pitches, particularly those with as much experience as Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' third baseman. He achieved his objective of getting swings, misses and weak contact.

"I felt like I was able to use the changeup and slider a lot to where I can kind of keep them off balance with the fastball. Obviously, it’s still early. I think just trying to change timing up a little bit kind of helped from my end," Josh Hader said after live BP.

