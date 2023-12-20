"Garbage" "Old one looks better" - Dodgers fans unhappy with team's new Nike jerseys

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the talk of the MLB this offseason. The California-based squad has been commanding all of the headlines this winter, making a number of signings and trades that have fans salivating for the upcoming season.

However, there is one thing about the 2024 campaign that Los Angeles Dodgers fans are not pumped about, the team's new Nike jerseys. After images of the new designs were released, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the latest iteration of the club's uniform.

Some fans had more subtle reactions to the reveal, saying that while they prefer the ones from last season, they are okay with it. Meanwhile, there was a larger group of fans who took to social media to share their disgust and frustration with Los Angeles' new jerseys.

The aggressively upset fans have simply called the uniforms trash or garbage. Other fans have criticized Nike's sports jerseys in general, preferring the quality of other companies.

The noticeable changes that fans were upset about were the style of the font on the back of the jerseys. As seen in an image of Shohei Ohtani's jersey, there letters curved across the back of the uniform, instead of a straight line. Dodgers fans are also worried about the buttons on the front of the jersey, which supporters believe make the team logo look bizarre.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans may not like the new jerseys but are loving the new roster

Although Los Angeles fans may be skeptical about the new Nike Vapor Limited Jerseys they have been celebrating all offseason about the club's roster moves so far. Their most exciting move was the signing of Shohei Ohtani, who they inked to the most lucrative contract in North American sports history.

Soon after the club landed Ohtani on the open market, they followed it up with a blockbuster trade that saw Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot move from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for prospects Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca.

Los Angeles has also been linked to a number of other stars, including Randy Arozarena and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They are expected to add several players before the end of the offseason.

