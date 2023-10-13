For a second year running, the Philadelphia Phillies have shown the 2021 World Series champions the exit gates out of the playoffs. Last night, the Phillies managed to pull the game away with a slender two-run difference.

Nick Castellanos dropped two bombs while Trea Turner ripped them up as Ranger Suarez produced a masterful performance from the mound to put away the Atlanta Braves in four games.

This season, the Phillies have not only flexed their muscles with big signs and a high payroll but also with good teamwork and produced important outputs like a well-oiled machine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Much credit has to be given to manager Rob Thomson, who has managed to get high steam to the NLCS for two consecutive seasons now as the Phillies will look to put away the Arizona Diamondbacks, the latter reaching the NLCS after sweeping the LA Dodgers in their division series.

The Phillies clubhouse was loud following yesterday night's triumph as players led by Garrett Stubbs celebrated with beers and sang about how they hated their division opponents.

Players were seen taking a jibe against the Braves, the Mets, and all the other teams facing next in their conquest to challenge for the pennant, two years in a row.

Phillies' clubhouse in party mode after advancing to the NLCS in four games

"F*** the Bravos, and whoever the f*** we play next, and always the Mets" - BarstoolPhilly

Philadelphia has had a long-standing rivalry with the New York Mets due to the fierce competition that each ballclub gives in an attempt to win the NL East division every year and, to add to that, the lavish spending fortunes that the teams possess. The Mets won the division in 2006, after which the Phillies reigned for five years. It was during these times that the violence intensified.

Jeff Passan tweets after the NLCS summit that a clash is set

The Phillies set their eyes on the pennant

After making easy work of the Braves, the Phillies have their eyes dead set on the D-Backs, who swept away the Dodgers in the NLDS yesterday. Arizona isn't a team to be trifled with this season, and the Phillies play their best baseball when the team looks down and out of energy only to bounce back and surprise their opponents. It is going to be an engaging NLCS.

Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 NLCS