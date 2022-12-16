Brendan Fraser, the Oscar-nominated director, and star of The Mummy trilogy has never failed to light up a room with his witty humor and gags. His recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was no exception!

During their lengthy on-air conversation, Fraser made an odd revelation about the baseball film 'The Scout,' directed by Michael Ritchie and starring himself.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about how exciting it was to be pitching on the mound at the Yankees Stadium, Brendan recalled one scene in particular where they were shooting a contract signing scene with the entire camera crew on the pitch.

A decisive shot in the movie, but much to the disgust of the Late New York Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner. Not impressed with so much activity and equipment on the turf, Fras recalled that Steinbrenner was livid & seething in anger, and even shouted profanity at everyone involved.

“Get that s**t off my infield,” said an Steinbrenner, as quoted by Brendan.

While many would have thought that Steinbrenner was kidding, Brendan made it absolutely sure he wasn’t.

“He was not happy about it all. But he had a point!” said Brendan.

A point he surely had! It was his house after all, and nobody likes equipment being dragged on grass, especially on the turf at the Yankees Stadium.

As mentioned by Jimmy Kimmel, it's one thing to play baseball, but to have the late great George Steinbrenner shout at you while you’re doing it is clearly the full baseball package.

“Authentic,” said a chuckling Brendan.

Whatever was said and done, the movie turned out to be pretty great, and Fraser lived every baseball fan's dream of being able to throw a pitch at the Yankees Stadium. It simply doesn't get any better than that!

"How far will a big league scout go to sign a top prospect? @AlbertBrooks & Brendan Fraser star in "The Scout" at 9pE!" - MLB Network, Twitter

George Steinbrenner once acted in the popular show ‘Seinfeld’

Apart from being revered as one of the greatest owners to grace the MLB, ascending the Yankees to a mythical status, and touching many lives around the baseball fraternity, Steinbrenner was also a huge fan of the global hit show “Seinfeld.”

Initially against the idea of the show even remotely using the New York Yankees in any shape or form, Steinbrenner eventually succumbed to the gags and finally relented and agreed to appear in the season seven finale.

He played a guest role in the episode “The Invitations,” where he offered to be Elaine's date at George and Susan's wedding so she didn't have to sit at the singles table. The footage can be found online, but it was later cut from the final episode.

