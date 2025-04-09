Giants legend Buster Posey opens up about stepping into the front office

Having spent his entire 12-year major league career with the San Francisco Giants, catcher Buster Posey is one of the franchise's best ever players. Boasting a fantastic .302 batting average for his career as a whole, Posey enjoyed a decorated stint at Oracle Park, earning seven All-Star caps, five Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove and winning three World Series titles.

Having called time on his playing career in November of 2021, Posey became one of the members on the Giants' ownership group. Three years later, the organization announced that Posey was the new President of Baseball Operations for the team.

Speaking to MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on Tuesday, Posey opened up about his decision of venturing into the front office.

"I've had a passion for baseball since before I can remember. I was very fortunate to play my entire career with the Giants. I was in a position that, when my children started going to kindergarten that I could make this our permanent home, so this became home for us. My wife and I are from a small town in South Georgia. When I finished playing, we moved back to Georgia and then we're back in the Bay Area a year later," Buster Posey said [17:47]

"When this opportunity presented itself, between the passion that I have for baseball and the Giants it was just an opportunity I felt like I couldn't pass up. It's early on, but I'm really enjoying it. We've got a great group, from front office to coaching staff, all the way to minor league medical department. The players are playing some good baseball to start, so we're having fun," Posey added

MLB insider shares opinion on Buster Posey's offseason acquisitions

In his very first offseason as President of Baseball Operations for the San Francisco Giants, legendary catcher Buster Posey facilitated the acquisitions of shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Assessing the moves, insider Susan Slusser had her say about Posey's decisions of bolstering the pitching and defense.

"He has talked about pitching and defense, which in a division with high-powered teams like the Dodgers, the Padres, and now the Diamondbacks, is probably the way to go. And maybe that's not that surprising from one of the great catchers of all time," Slusser said (via MLB Network on X).

"They (San Francisco Giants) go out and sign Willie Adames, and that sort of changes things potentially," Slusser added. "They've got one of the best left sides in the game with Chapman and Adames and up the middle."

As San Francsico aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season, fans will hope the aforementioned players can repay the faith Buster Posey has shown in them, on the field.

So far, that appears to be the case, with the Giants getting off to a solid 8-3 start to the new campaign.

