"Give me the ball" - New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer progressing from injury, plans to begin a rehab assignment

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has been sidelined since May 18 when he suffered a high-grade oblique sprain. Scherzer spoke to the media after a simulated game where he threw 50 pitches to batters at Citi Field about how his recovery is progressing.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Max Scherzer threw a three-inning stimulated game today, as scheduled. The tentative plan is to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. Could be one start. Could be more.



On the season, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA.

This is great news for the Mets as both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies climb closer and closer in the Natinal League East standings.

Max Scherzer getting closer to returning: What it means for the New York Mets

Scherzer takes the mound for the New York Mets against the Seattle Mariners.

The New York Mets are currently 41-23, which is good enough for the best record in the National League. The scary part about this is that both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom have been out of action with injuries. Jacob deGrom has been out for the entire season, recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered in 2021.

Scherzer has been on the injury list since May 19 after an oblique injury, and the Mets have been able to maintain one of the best records in baseball despite missing their two superstar starting pitchers. With Scherzer set to return, the Mets' starting rotation will only get deeper.

Scherzer gives the team an ace who isn't afraid to go deep into ball games, which is something the Mets desperately need going into the dog days of summer. Scherzer also brings different intangibles that can provide a spark for the team.

With the Atlanta Braves playing like the best team in baseball after having won 14 games in a row, getting Scherzer back will be a definite lift. The Braves and Mets will not face one another again until July 11 in Atlanta. It will be interesting to see what the NL East standings look like then.

Scherzer is set to be back soon, which is good news for the Mets. For the rest of the league? Not so much.

