Jacob deGrom officially opted out of his contract on Monday with the New York Mets, leaving $30.5 million on the table. He's a free agent for the 2023 season. He follows fellow pitcher Taijuan Walker, who also opted out of his contract with the team.
It's no secret that if deGrom opted out, the Mets would chase after him. In recent reports, it seems that the Mets may have a limit in terms of chasing deGrom.
"Four years at a very high number."
The New York Mets have made contact with Jacob deGrom regarding a new contract. The team is eager to get the superstar pitcher back, but they have their limits. They're not going to let themselves get into a bidding war this offseason over him.
This news upset many fans. They love Jacob deGrom and all he has done for the organization. Fans want the team to give the man a blank check.
"Give him whatever he wants," demanded a fan.
"Dude's home grown (came out of nowhere) ROY, 2 time CY winner (2018 one of the best pitching seasons of all time). When he's been healthy the last 2 years he's pitched better than maybe anyone ever. He's our guy. He should retire a Met after finishing a HOF career. You give him a blank check." explained another.
New York Mets fans want the team to get a deal done no matter the cost. Some fans pointed out that he may have more years in him than other pitchers due to his early career as a shortstop. He didn't transition fully to a pitcher until later in his college career at Stetson University.
Fans think having Jacob deGrom on the team gives them the best chance to compete next season. When healthy, he's a certified ace.
The New York Mets need to make a deal with Jacob deGrom
The Mets have had quite a successful season, especially by their standards. They finished the regular season with a record of 101-61. They finished the season with the same record as the Atlanta Braves, but lost the season series to them. This caused them to finish in second place in the NL East.
Losing Jacob deGrom would be a huge hit for the Mets. He and Scherzer provide the Mets with one of the best starting pitcher combinations in the league.
The Mets will have to reach an agreement with deGrom, or they could be in for a tough season next year.