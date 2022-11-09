Jacob deGrom officially opted out of his contract on Monday with the New York Mets, leaving $30.5 million on the table. He's a free agent for the 2023 season. He follows fellow pitcher Taijuan Walker, who also opted out of his contract with the team.

It's no secret that if deGrom opted out, the Mets would chase after him. In recent reports, it seems that the Mets may have a limit in terms of chasing deGrom.

"Four years at a very high number."

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc https://t.co/A9RzJgAJqU

The New York Mets have made contact with Jacob deGrom regarding a new contract. The team is eager to get the superstar pitcher back, but they have their limits. They're not going to let themselves get into a bidding war this offseason over him.

This news upset many fans. They love Jacob deGrom and all he has done for the organization. Fans want the team to give the man a blank check.

"Give him whatever he wants," demanded a fan.

"Dude's home grown (came out of nowhere) ROY, 2 time CY winner (2018 one of the best pitching seasons of all time). When he's been healthy the last 2 years he's pitched better than maybe anyone ever. He's our guy. He should retire a Met after finishing a HOF career. You give him a blank check." explained another.

Tyler Plofker @TylerPlofker @SNYtv @martinonyc Dude's a home grown (came out of nowhere) ROY, 2 time CY winner (2018 one of best pitching seasons all time). When he's been healthy last 2 years he's pitched better than mybe anyone ever. He's our guy. He shud retire a Met after finishing a HOF career. You give him a blank check @SNYtv @martinonyc Dude's a home grown (came out of nowhere) ROY, 2 time CY winner (2018 one of best pitching seasons all time). When he's been healthy last 2 years he's pitched better than mybe anyone ever. He's our guy. He shud retire a Met after finishing a HOF career. You give him a blank check

Michael Rocco @Bomba3191 @SNYtv @martinonyc 10 million a year for 5 years, 140 million dollar signing bonus, Steve’s got the money and it won’t effect the cap space . @SNYtv @martinonyc 10 million a year for 5 years, 140 million dollar signing bonus, Steve’s got the money and it won’t effect the cap space .

pete 🐠⚡️ @phreba21 @SNYtv @martinonyc Give him the 4, you’ve underpaid him for so long. Who cares if you’ve got to eat a year on the back end. That said, I would have a contract heavy on incentives that unlocks money based on IP. @SNYtv @martinonyc Give him the 4, you’ve underpaid him for so long. Who cares if you’ve got to eat a year on the back end. That said, I would have a contract heavy on incentives that unlocks money based on IP.

💡Reactive🔨 @Reactively @SNYtv @martinonyc Simple. Year 4 vests based on innings pitched over the previous 1-2 seasons, otherwise maybe it's a club option with a buyout. @SNYtv @martinonyc Simple. Year 4 vests based on innings pitched over the previous 1-2 seasons, otherwise maybe it's a club option with a buyout.

The Father of All Dad Jokes @PaterHumor @SNYtv @martinonyc DeGrom did not start as a pitcher. He was a shortstop. So he therefore has in reserve more years on his pitching arm than many other pictures of his age would have. @SNYtv @martinonyc DeGrom did not start as a pitcher. He was a shortstop. So he therefore has in reserve more years on his pitching arm than many other pictures of his age would have.

New York Mets fans want the team to get a deal done no matter the cost. Some fans pointed out that he may have more years in him than other pitchers due to his early career as a shortstop. He didn't transition fully to a pitcher until later in his college career at Stetson University.

Fans think having Jacob deGrom on the team gives them the best chance to compete next season. When healthy, he's a certified ace.

The New York Mets need to make a deal with Jacob deGrom

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game 2

The Mets have had quite a successful season, especially by their standards. They finished the regular season with a record of 101-61. They finished the season with the same record as the Atlanta Braves, but lost the season series to them. This caused them to finish in second place in the NL East.

Losing Jacob deGrom would be a huge hit for the Mets. He and Scherzer provide the Mets with one of the best starting pitcher combinations in the league.

The Mets will have to reach an agreement with deGrom, or they could be in for a tough season next year.

Poll : 0 votes