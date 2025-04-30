Gleyber Torres honors late agent Scott Pucino with emotional message after homer vs Astros

Having spent seven seasons playing for the New York Yankees, shortstop Gleyber Torres signed with the Detroit Tigers last offseason, signing a one-year, $15 million deal.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a strong start in 2025, batting .292 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. His latest home run on Tuesday against the Houston Astros was a tribute to his late agent, Scott Pucino.

Minutes after the game finished, Torres posted on Instagram a photo of himself rounding the bases, accompanied by an emotional post.

"This one is dedicated to you Scott 🖤🪽" Torres captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Torres' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@gleyberdavid IG Stories)

Pucino, who was 71 years old, died on Sunday at Green Oaks, Illinois, according to the Kansas City Star. The cause of death is still unknown. His wife, Meg, and sons Joey and Danny survive him.

Apart from Gleyber Torres, Pucino also represented several other prominent stars including, such as Eugenio Suarez, Willson Contreras and Bobby Witt Jr.

Pucino also played a significant part in making big league history in February 2013, helping Felix Hernandez secure the then-largest contract for a pitcher in big league history, a seven-year, $175 million deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Detroit Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch talks about Gleyber Torres' 'awesome' impact on the team

On Tuesday, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked about the impact Gleyber Torres has brought to the team.

"The Gleyber Torres addition has been awesome. I mean, he has been a very good catalyst, and to add him near the top of the order has been a stable presence," Hinch said, via MLB Network Radio.

The new-look Tigers lead the AL Central with an 18-12 record. They are next scheduled to take on the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

