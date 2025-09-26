  • home icon
  • Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth and mother Ibelise pose in bikinis side by side, flashing happy smiles

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 26, 2025 21:04 GMT
Gleyber Torres with his wife, Elizabeth, and son, Ethan (L), Gleyber Torres with his mother, Ibelise (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@eliroxy, Instagram.com/gleyberdavid)
Having joined the Detroit Tigers as a free agent on December 27, 2024, Gleyber Torres has wasted no time in establishing himself as a fan favorite at Comerica Park. Currently batting .258 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs, Torres has enjoyed a great first season in Detroit.

While the Tigers fight tooth and nail to secure top spot in the AL Central with only three games of the regular season to go, Gleyber Torres is fully focused on baseball at the moment.

While the Venezuelan is gearing up to take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, it appears his wife, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and mother, Ibelise Castro, are making the most of the final few days of summer.

On Friday, Elizabeth Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she enjoyed a trip to the beach. In the image, Rodriguez and her mother-in-law, Ibelise Castro, posed side-by-side in bikinis.

Screenshot of Elizabeth Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@eliroxy IG Stories)
Gleyber Torres' wife, Elizabeth, and mother, Ibelise, accompanied him at the 2025 All-Star game

After enjoying a superb first half, second baseman Gleyber Torres deservedly earned his third career All-Star selection earlier this year. As the 28-year-old made the trip to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, his wife, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and mother, Ibelise Castro, also tagged along.

Other members of his family, such as his son, Ethan, dad, Eusebio, and brother, Yei, also made the trip. Soon after the group made their grand entrance on the red carpet, Gleyber Torres took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring his family.

"Family, Blessed ♥️" Torres captioned his Instagram post in Spanish
The Venezuelan started the mid-season classic for the AL in the infield, while also getting two opportunities to hit. However, he was unable to record any hits on the day. Despite a valiant fightback to tie the game in the latter innings, Torres and company ended up on the losing side after Kyle Schwarber came up clutch for the NL in the first ever home run swing-off in All-Star game history.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

