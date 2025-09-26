Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth and mother Ibelise pose in bikinis side by side, flashing happy smiles

Having joined the Detroit Tigers as a free agent on December 27, 2024, Gleyber Torres has wasted no time in establishing himself as a fan favorite at Comerica Park. Currently batting .258 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs, Torres has enjoyed a great first season in Detroit. While the Tigers fight tooth and nail to secure top spot in the AL Central with only three games of the regular season to go, Gleyber Torres is fully focused on baseball at the moment. While the Venezuelan is gearing up to take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, it appears his wife, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and mother, Ibelise Castro, are making the most of the final few days of summer. On Friday, Elizabeth Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she enjoyed a trip to the beach. In the image, Rodriguez and her mother-in-law, Ibelise Castro, posed side-by-side in bikinis. Screenshot of Elizabeth Rodriguez's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@eliroxy IG Stories)Gleyber Torres' wife, Elizabeth, and mother, Ibelise, accompanied him at the 2025 All-Star gameAfter enjoying a superb first half, second baseman Gleyber Torres deservedly earned his third career All-Star selection earlier this year. As the 28-year-old made the trip to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, his wife, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and mother, Ibelise Castro, also tagged along. Other members of his family, such as his son, Ethan, dad, Eusebio, and brother, Yei, also made the trip. Soon after the group made their grand entrance on the red carpet, Gleyber Torres took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring his family. &quot;Family, Blessed ♥️&quot; Torres captioned his Instagram post in Spanish View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Venezuelan started the mid-season classic for the AL in the infield, while also getting two opportunities to hit. However, he was unable to record any hits on the day. Despite a valiant fightback to tie the game in the latter innings, Torres and company ended up on the losing side after Kyle Schwarber came up clutch for the NL in the first ever home run swing-off in All-Star game history.