"Going to stay on DND a lil longer" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe celebrates husband's MLB promotion with Baltimore skyline view

Baltimore Orioles top prospect, Jackson Holliday, made his much-awaited debut in the big leagues, drawing immense pride from his wife, Chloe Cox. Holliday made his MLB debut with the Birds against the Red Sox on Wednesday, April 10th, in Fenway Park, Boston.

As Jackson Holliday is still gaining traction in the big leagues, Chloe has accompanied him to his new home in Baltimore. The couple are high school sweethearts and recently married in January 2024, in an extravagant affair surrounded by friends and family members.

While settling into their life together in Baltimore, Chloe decided to stay dormant on her social media handles, waiting a bit longer before getting active virtually and in reality. However, in a beautiful story on her Instagram showcasing the Baltimore skyline, she captioned the story:

"So so much to recap on bit going to stay on DND a lil longer and just soak it all in. Made it!"

Jackson Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles and received a mammoth signing bonus of $8.19 million.

At the start of the season, he was assigned to the Norfolk Tides, which is the AAA affiliate of the Orioles but was quickly promoted to the big leagues after exceptional numbers in the minor leagues.

He managed to drive in his maiden run on his big league debut. However, he is still looking for his first major league base hit, having yet to register one in his plate appearances, including his recent game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chloe Cox had voiced praise for her husband Jackson Holliday ahead of his big league debut

When the Baltimore Orioles called up Jackson Holliday on Wednesday to promote him to the big leagues, it was a dream come true for Matt Holliday's son. Matt had hung up his cleats almost five years ago, and now his firstborn is carrying on his legacy in the big league.

Chloe was extremely proud of him and took to Instagram to post a story showering praise on her husband.

"Couldn't be more proud of my guy"

Jackson's brother, Ethan Holliday, is touted to be a top prospect, just like his brother was. But he wouldn't be eligible for the draft until 2025.

