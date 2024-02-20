"Good luck...dad" - Olivia Dunne's dog Roux has the sweetest message for MLB prospect Paul Skenes ahead of Pirates spring training

Paul Skenes is set for an exciting 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, wished him luck for Spring Training. Dunne took to her puppy's IG stories to wish him luck with a snap of him and her golden retriever, Roux.

She captioned the story:

"Good luck at Spring Training dad! Woof"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne and Roux wish Skenes good luck

Paul Skenes, the 2023 MLB draft's first pick, is the top pitching prospect in the league and is set to break into the Pirates lineup this season. Skenes will be a player to watch in Pittsburgh, and while the team isn't expected to make the postseason, they aim to surprise everyone.

With Spring Training here, this is an exciting time for Skenes and Dunne, who both have big years in 2024.

Olivia Dunne's puppy, Roux, has her own IG page

As the more discerning among you may have noticed, Olivia Dunne and Roux wished Paul Skenes good luck on Roux's IG page, 'thatgirlroux.' Roux has some catching up to do when compared to Dunne on social media, as she has 12.2K IG followers to Dunne's 4.9 million.

That said, Roux is off to a flyer as she is already an ambassador for Purina Pro Plan dog food.

Amusingly, when the news broke on IG, Dunne's sister, Julz, reacted to the post with a tongue-in-cheek comment:

"Am I surprised the dog got a singular brand deal that pays more than my yearly income? No. Not at all.”

That said, Julz Dunne is a huge part of her sister's life and plays a vital part in her brand deals and keeping her on top of things. Olivia Dunne said as much when speaking to On3 in 2023:

"My family, they stand behind me and my sister, she helps put together videos and sends it to the brand while I'm at practice or competing. She's definitely a huge component in my everyday life and helping me with these brand deals.

"Having a good support system and compartmentalizing your day so you don't get overwhelmed."

With Dunne entrenched in the 2024 gymnastics season with the LSU Tigers and Paul Skenes hitting Spring Training with the Pirates, this is a huge time of year for them both.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.