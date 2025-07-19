Guardians extend Luis Ortiz’s leave as MLB investigation continues over alleged gambling allegations 

The Cleveland Guardians are keeping a close eye on the developments in Luis Ortiz's potential betting scandal. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has been on paid administrative leave since July 3. That non-disciplinary leave has now been extended through Aug. 31 as MLB continues its investigation. On Friday, the Guardians' official social media account shared this update with their fans and said the MLB will receive full cooperation from their side. &quot;MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to extend Luis Ortiz's non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31 while MLB continues its investigation,&quot; the Guardians said in a statement shared on X/Twitter. &quot;We have been informed of the extension and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation.&quot; Ortiz last pitched on June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he pitched seven innings for four earned runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out five times. His season ERA stands at 4.36 after 88.2 innings pitched across 16 starts. What is going on with Luis Ortiz? MLB is looking into suspicious pitching activity by Luis Ortiz on June 15 (versus Seattle) and another on June 27 (against St. Louis). On both occasions, Ortiz threw two sliders, which were far from the strike zone. Betting-integrity monitors witnessed and flagged unexpectedly high wagering volume on outcomes like “ball” or “hit batsman” for those specific pitches. The MLB is also looking into whether Ortiz did it deliberately and if he had anything to do with the betting volume. If Ortiz is proven guilty, then under MLB Rule 21, which states that players are forbidden from betting on baseball, the pitcher could receive a lifetime ban or a long suspension. MLB has been surrounded by such cases in the past and the league has taken strict action against those found guilty so that it protects the integrity and the fairness involved in the game. Previously, MLB has taken strict action against similar incidents involving former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, MLB umpire Pat Hoberg and Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.