  • Guardians extend Luis Ortiz’s leave as MLB investigation continues over alleged gambling allegations 

Guardians extend Luis Ortiz’s leave as MLB investigation continues over alleged gambling allegations 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jul 19, 2025 10:30 GMT
Guardians extend Luis Ortiz's leave as MLB investigation continues over alleged gambling allegations

The Cleveland Guardians are keeping a close eye on the developments in Luis Ortiz's potential betting scandal. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has been on paid administrative leave since July 3. That non-disciplinary leave has now been extended through Aug. 31 as MLB continues its investigation.

On Friday, the Guardians' official social media account shared this update with their fans and said the MLB will receive full cooperation from their side.

"MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to extend Luis Ortiz's non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31 while MLB continues its investigation," the Guardians said in a statement shared on X/Twitter. "We have been informed of the extension and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation."
Ortiz last pitched on June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he pitched seven innings for four earned runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out five times. His season ERA stands at 4.36 after 88.2 innings pitched across 16 starts.

What is going on with Luis Ortiz?

MLB is looking into suspicious pitching activity by Luis Ortiz on June 15 (versus Seattle) and another on June 27 (against St. Louis). On both occasions, Ortiz threw two sliders, which were far from the strike zone.

Betting-integrity monitors witnessed and flagged unexpectedly high wagering volume on outcomes like “ball” or “hit batsman” for those specific pitches. The MLB is also looking into whether Ortiz did it deliberately and if he had anything to do with the betting volume.

If Ortiz is proven guilty, then under MLB Rule 21, which states that players are forbidden from betting on baseball, the pitcher could receive a lifetime ban or a long suspension.

MLB has been surrounded by such cases in the past and the league has taken strict action against those found guilty so that it protects the integrity and the fairness involved in the game.

Previously, MLB has taken strict action against similar incidents involving former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, MLB umpire Pat Hoberg and Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
