  Guardians release statement on David Fry's injury and recovery timeline after a brutal HBP to the face by Tarik Skubal

Guardians release statement on David Fry’s injury and recovery timeline after a brutal HBP to the face by Tarik Skubal

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 24, 2025 23:37 GMT
David Fry after getting hit by a pitch on Tuesday (L), Tarik Skubal (R) (Images from - Getty)
David Fry after getting hit by a pitch on Tuesday (L), Tarik Skubal (R) (Images from - Getty)

Though the Cleveland Guardians recorded a massive win in their bid to retain the AL Central title on Tuesday, the well-being of star David Fry was front and center of everyone's mind at Progressive Field.

With the Guardians trailing by two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, David Fry walked up to face Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal with runners on the corners and nobody out. In an effort to get atleast one run on the board, Fry attempted to bunt with a 2-1 count.

Unfortunately, Skubal's pitch, a 99 mile-per-hour fastball, ended up just missing David's bat and hit him square in the face. Instantly, the whole ballpark went silent, with concern etched on everyone's faces. Fry was eventually carted off the field to be taken to hospital, giving a thumbs-up on the way out to show he was alright.

On Wednesday, the Guardians took to Instagram to offer an update on Fry's health.

"Imaging and clinical examination have confirmed David Fry sustained multiple, minimally displaced, left-sided facial and nasal fractures. While the injury will require close monitoring, including serial assessments, David is expected to recover in the next 6-8 weeks without the need for surgery."
David was recently discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting comfortably." the Guardians' update read
Tarik Skubal accompanied Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt to visit David Fry in hospital

Though the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are currently fighting tooth and nail for top spot in the AL Central, and one of the four remaining playoff spots, all rivalry was set aside on Tuesday as stars from both sides were united by their concern for David Fry.

As reported by insider Cody Stavenhagen of "The Athletic", after checking on him via a text message, Tarik Skubal also made it a point to visit Fry in hospital, alongside Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt.

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers - Source: Getty
Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers - Source: Getty

Unfortunately for David Fry, the 29-year-old will play no part in the crucial regular season games remaining, and any potential postseason fixtures. He will now be cheering on his teammates from the sidelines, as they aim to make major league history.

If the Guardians manage to go on and win their division, they will break the 1978 New York Yankees' record of the largest ever division comeback, who overcame a 14 game deficit to win the AL East. At their lowest point this season, the Guardians trailed the Detroit Tigers by 15 and a half games.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
