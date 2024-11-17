"Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman kick our b***s" - Jarren Duran shares contrasting emotions playing with AL East rivals in All-Star game

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2024 after earning his first selection to the All-Star Game. He said it was a wonderful experience to share the dressing room with superstars from their division rivals, such as Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. Duran, however, added that he dreads going up against them during the regular season.

Jarren Duran was the standout performer for the Boston Red Sox this year, posting 8.7 bWAR for the season, although they were unable to clinch a wildcard spot after ending in third place in the American League East. Duran had a hot start to the campaign, posting at least 10 doubles, 10 triples, 10 home runs, and 10 stolen bases for the midseason break.

On Friday, Duran made an appearance on MLB Network during the coverage of the awards week in Las Vegas and talked about his experience in the All-Star game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was super eye-opening that I was able to share the field with those guys," he said. "Watching those guys do what they do, I never thought I'd be able to share a dugout with them.

"You play against guys like Gunnar [Henderson], Adley [Rutschman], those guys kick our b***s, [I feel] I don't like them," he added. "And then you play with them on the All-Star Game, and then you're like, 'These are actually good guys.' I've got to not like them because we're playing against them. But you know, at the end of the day, they're a great person."

Duran finished the 2024 season with a .285/.342/.492 slash line with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases and led the entire major leagues with 48 doubles and 14 triples. He was named into the All-MLB second team this week and was also the MVP of the All-Star Game earlier this year.

That would be fun to see: Jarren Duran on Red Sox pursuit of Juan Soto

Jarren Duran was the MVP of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly been the first team to formally approach Juan Soto, the marquee free agent of this off-season, after meeting with the player on Thursday. Jarren Duran feels the left-handed slugger has all the tools to be successful at Fenway Park and expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing him in a Red Sox uniform.

“I think he’d hit pretty good,” Duran said, as per boston.com. “I feel like he’d abuse that Monster in left field, like he has against us a couple of times. That would be fun to see.”

Juan Soto batted .288/.419/.569 for the New York Yankees during the regular season with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback