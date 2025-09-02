Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Lee, drops 1-word reaction to Jackson Holliday's wife showing off her summer glow in beige tank

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday has been doing well for himself all summer, and his wife, Chloe, is also making the most of the season by turning up in a blonde look.On Monday, Chloe posted a close-up photo of herself, rocking a beige tank top that highlighted her sun-kissed glow. She captioned:&quot;summer forever ☀️☀️☀️☀️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer post drew reactions from many in the baseball community. Among the comments, Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée, Katherine Lee, chimed in with a two-word reaction:&quot;pretty!&quot;Comments sectionChloe Holliday's &quot;perfect&quot; reaction to Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee's marriage updateGunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee, who got engaged in February 2024, will get married this fall in November, complete with a registry hosted at Bromberg's, Williams Sonoma, CB2 and Amazon.In July, Katherine celebrated her bridal shower surrounded by close friends. Then in August, Katherine gave fans a peek into her bachelorette celebration in Santa Rosa Beach, featuring personalized decor, including trucker hats embroidered with &quot;Katherine Lee's Bach&quot; to playful cutouts of Gunnar’s face.She wore a white mini-dress with pearl embroidery under the &quot;Sun’s Out, Gunn’s Out&quot; threading. Katherine shared glimpses from the party in a post where she thanked all her girls for making her weekend memorable.&quot;feeling so loved by all my girls!!!! love them so much!!!! best weekend ever!!!!&quot; she wrote in the caption.In the comments section, Chloe Holiday had a one-word reaction:&quot;perfect.&quot;Comments sectionGunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee's love story traces back to Auburn University. He starred on the Tigers’ baseball team while Katherine pursued her Doctor of Pharmacy degree.In the meantime, Henderson and Holliday's Orioles aren't in contention to make the postseason. They are 11.0 games behind the final AL wildcard spot. However, neither Henderson nor Holliday should be blamed for where the team is.Henderson is hitting .279 along with 16 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 61 RBIs. Meanwhile, Holliday, who averaged less than .200 in his rookie season last year, has emerged as the new leadoff hitter for the Orioles this season. He has batted .245 along with 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases.