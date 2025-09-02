  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Lee, drops 1-word reaction to Jackson Holliday's wife showing off her summer glow in beige tank

Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Lee, drops 1-word reaction to Jackson Holliday's wife showing off her summer glow in beige tank

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 02, 2025 05:39 GMT
Gunnar Handerson
Gunnar Handerson's fiancee Katherine Lee drops 1-word reaction to Jackson Holliday's wife showing off her summer glow in beige tank. Credit: Chloe, Katherine/Instagram

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday has been doing well for himself all summer, and his wife, Chloe, is also making the most of the season by turning up in a blonde look.

Ad

On Monday, Chloe posted a close-up photo of herself, rocking a beige tank top that highlighted her sun-kissed glow. She captioned:

"summer forever ☀️☀️☀️☀️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her post drew reactions from many in the baseball community. Among the comments, Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée, Katherine Lee, chimed in with a two-word reaction:

"pretty!"
Comments section
Comments section

Chloe Holliday's "perfect" reaction to Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee's marriage update

Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee, who got engaged in February 2024, will get married this fall in November, complete with a registry hosted at Bromberg's, Williams Sonoma, CB2 and Amazon.

Ad

In July, Katherine celebrated her bridal shower surrounded by close friends. Then in August, Katherine gave fans a peek into her bachelorette celebration in Santa Rosa Beach, featuring personalized decor, including trucker hats embroidered with "Katherine Lee's Bach" to playful cutouts of Gunnar’s face.

She wore a white mini-dress with pearl embroidery under the "Sun’s Out, Gunn’s Out" threading. Katherine shared glimpses from the party in a post where she thanked all her girls for making her weekend memorable.

Ad
"feeling so loved by all my girls!!!! love them so much!!!! best weekend ever!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Chloe Holiday had a one-word reaction:

"perfect."
Comments section
Comments section

Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee's love story traces back to Auburn University. He starred on the Tigers’ baseball team while Katherine pursued her Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

In the meantime, Henderson and Holliday's Orioles aren't in contention to make the postseason. They are 11.0 games behind the final AL wildcard spot. However, neither Henderson nor Holliday should be blamed for where the team is.

Henderson is hitting .279 along with 16 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 61 RBIs. Meanwhile, Holliday, who averaged less than .200 in his rookie season last year, has emerged as the new leadoff hitter for the Orioles this season. He has batted .245 along with 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications