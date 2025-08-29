  • home icon
  Gunnar Henderson's girlfriend, Katherine Lee, drops 1-word comment on Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe's adorable athleisure look

Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend, Katherine Lee, drops 1-word comment on Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe’s adorable athleisure look

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 29, 2025 03:39 GMT
Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe Holliday, likes to share her casual yet sophisticated outfits, and Thursday was no different. The wife of the Baltimore Orioles second baseman shared a stylish athleisure-inspired outfit post from Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Standing in a park surrounded by lush green leaves on both sides, Chloe was seen holding a glass of peppermint tea while rocking a cozy beige sweater paired with striped shorts and casual sneakers.

"Peppermint tea w/ 🍯 plz !!!," she captioned her post.
Katherine Lee, the longtime girlfriend of Orioles breakout star Gunnar Henderson, left a one-word reaction:

"Love!!!"

Jackson Holliday's sister, Gracyn, also commented:

"Okayyy cute."
On the baseball front, Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson are having good years. Former first overall pick Holliday, who averaged below .200 in batting last year, is having a far better season in 2025, hitting .242 along with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Henderson, who averaged .281 last season, has hit .277 along with 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 2025.

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe Holliday, opens up on decision to marry at young age

Jackson Holliday and Chloe Holliday first met at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. They began dating in 2019 and got engaged in December 2022 during a trip to Mexico. They tied the knot on Jan. 6, 2024, at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Florida.

During an Instagram Q&A with her followers, Chloe spoke about her decision to marry at a young age. She was only 20 when she tied the knot last January.

"When you know, why wait? It's so fun getting to grow up and do life together," Chloe wrote.

Months later, after their marriage, Chloe Holliday and Jackson adopted a puddle named Coconut, who has now become a main highlight of their memories, having been spotted at Holliday's games last year.

Chloe, meanwhile, has been a constant presence at Holliday's games in Baltimore. The duo spent their offseason at their residence in Oklahoma.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

